Windstream and Cato launch managed Security Service Edge solution

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Windstream Enterprise, a leading IT managed network provider, today announced North America's first comprehensive managed Security Service Edge (SSE) solution powered by Cato Networks.

Windstream Enterprise is the first and only North American IT managed network provider to offer a single-vendor SSE solution that delivers near-immediate and cost-effective ways for clients to protect their network, and the users and resources attached to it, while supporting the expanded remote access to cloud-based applications that customers and employees alike must utilize. SSE can be quickly deployed to secure all endpoints, users and applications on any enterprise's existing network configuration, so no network changes are required.

Unlike rigid on-premises, appliance-based security architectures of the past—comprised of multiple disjointed point solutions from multiple vendors—SSE is built to protect businesses amid an evolving cybersecurity threat landscape while adapting to shifting business requirements. SSE provides the benefits of enterprise-level security along with constant visibility and maximum protection for users, devices, applications and data across any device or location. The security framework delivers a self-maintaining service that continuously enhances all of SSE's integrated cloud-delivered capabilities, resulting in reduced IT workloads that allow enterprises to shift focus to business-critical activities. Further, SSE offers the flexibility to scale with the demands of a business and the contours of a network, reduces operational costs, centralizes an organization's operations and provides white glove support from dedicated cybersecurity experts who act as an extension of your team.

Since SSE is cloud-native, it can be deployed within days, so customers can receive the benefits of critical security features promptly—all with the convenience of a single-vendor solution for easy management. SSE from Windstream Enterprise, powered by Cato Networks, delivers the complete collection of integrated security capabilities, including:

Secure Web Gateway (SWG), which protects users against phishing attacks and malicious websites.

Firewall as a Service (FWaaS), which provides end-to-end traffic segmentation, restricting access to locations, applications and resources.

Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), which provides secure remote access to applications on-premises and in the cloud for every user, device and location.

Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), which controls access to cloud applications, extending enterprise security policies to the cloud and enabling regulatory compliance.

Next-Gen Anti-Malware (NGAM) for protecting connected sites, cloud resources and users against known and unknown malware.

Managed Detection & Response (MDR) for ongoing network monitoring and alerting on compromised endpoints.

Data Loss Prevention (DLP) for detecting and preventing sensitive data from leaving the organization, protecting critical information, customer data and intellectual property, and complying with industry regulations.

Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) for monitoring network traffic and blocking malicious content, providing protection against a wide range of cyberthreats such as ransomware, lateral movement, vulnerability exploitation and other network-based attack.

SSE from Windstream Enterprise sets the ideal foundation for customers to seamlessly shift to Secure Access Security Edge (SASE) when they are ready to do so—by allowing customers to layer it over almost any existing network, such as Software-Defined Wide Area Networking (SD-WAN). This SSE offering affords businesses with complete visibility into their network through Windstream Enterprise's best-in-class WE Connect portal, along with the opportunity to integrate it with the managed service provider's award-winning OfficeSuite UC® solution for voice and collaboration and SD-WAN for network connectivity and access management.

Read the full press release here.

Windstream