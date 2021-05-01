Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

Wind River and Curtiss-Wright partner on cybersecurity protections for defense systems

News Wire Feed Light Reading 1/5/2021
Comment (0)

ALAMEDA, Calif. – Wind River, a leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge, is collaborating with Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions to offer integrated cybersecurity and anti-tamper protections for aerospace and defense systems. This collaboration better enables customers of both companies to meet stringent security and performance requirements needed for mission-critical applications.

The modern battlefield has become connected and intelligent, and the potential for cyber-attacks is rising rapidly. Given the complexities of designing security protocols, the majority of technology leaders are dealing with and acknowledge multiple security concerns, including increased cybersecurity risks (53%), cybercriminal sophistication (56%), and increased threat surface (53%).1

Wind River Titanium Security Suite, developed by the Wind River technology protection and cybersecurity group Star Lab, offers a variety of proven capabilities to ensure secure, trusted, and controlled execution, as well as protection from cyberattacks, tampering, and reverse engineering. The suite includes solutions for hardening Linux environments, securely leveraging virtualization, and protecting the boot process and chain. Wind River software has a Technology Readiness Level (TRL) of 9,2 approved for use and already deployed successfully on multiple mission-critical systems in the U.S. aerospace and defense market.

Through their collaboration, Wind River and Curtiss-Wright deliver a secure hardware and software solution for applications where trust is critical. Titanium Security Suite has been integrated, tested, and validated on Curtiss-Wright OpenVPX modules, such as the CHAMP-XD1, and will be supported on the recently announced CHAMP-XD1S processor module. These two industry-leading high-performance modules include built-in Intel Trusted Execution Technology (Intel® TXT), Curtiss-Wright TrustedCOTS protections, and flexible APIs to support secure software solutions. This collaboration between Wind River and Curtiss-Wright enables customers to strengthen system security while minimizing the risk, cost, complexity, and development time associated with bringing secure solutions to market.

"Being secure through the entire software lifecycle must become a core mantra for connected devices on the intelligent edge," said Michel Genard, vice president, Industry Solutions, Wind River. "By collaborating with Curtiss-Wright, we are helping our shared customers integrate security during the design phase, incorporating advanced cybersecurity and technology protections that meet DoD requirements."

"As connectivity and the use of artificial intelligence continue to become more widespread, new types of attacks are emerging. For deployed defense systems, a security breach can have catastrophic consequences," said Chris Wiltsey, senior vice president and general manager, Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions. "By working with leaders like Wind River, we can help our customers accelerate their innovation and development cycles while also preparing their defense systems to guard against ever-increasing cyberthreats."

Recognized as #1 in edge compute OS platforms, and with technology proven by more than 360 customers over 600 safety programs in more than 100 civilian and military aircraft, Wind River has more than three decades of experience helping to build safe, secure, and reliable computing systems for demanding commercial aircraft, space exploration, and military operations. More information about Wind River aerospace and defense solutions is available at www.windriver.com/markets/aerospace-defense.

Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions goes well beyond standard processes to deliver ruggedized solutions with trusted and proven reliability that cannot be matched in the industry. Ruggedization involves testing and validating that commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) solutions can withstand extreme temperatures, shock, vibration, and other challenging environmental conditions present in aerospace and defense applications. Reliability requires in-depth scientific testing and validation to ensure that ruggedized solutions dependably perform in the harshest deployed conditions for many years. The insight gained through advanced reliability testing is used to continuously optimize designs and further improve reliability, which is one of the key reasons Curtiss-Wright has been a trusted provider of proven rugged solutions for decades. For more information about the Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions division, please visit www.curtisswrightds.com.

Wind River Systems Inc.

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 21, 2021 Harnessing the 5G Consumer Potential
January 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Embrace 5G to Upgrade Voice and IoT to a New Phase of Development By Zhao Lexuan, People's Posts & Telecommunications Press, China
China Mobile Sichuan Verified Indoor 5G Distributed Massive MIMO in China – First in a Railway Station By Huawei
The Pandemic Changed SD-WAN and Now It Must Continue to Evolve By The Staff, Light Reading Custom
Transforming to Digital Operation Platform to Win the 5G Enterprise Market By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
CommScope CTO: Here are the trends I'm watching in 2021 By Morgan Kurk, EVP, CTO and Segment Leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope
CommScope CTO: My 2020 predictions – direct hits and near misses By Morgan Kurk, EVP, CTO and Segment Leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE