Wind River and Curtiss-Wright partner on cybersecurity protections for defense systems

ALAMEDA, Calif. – Wind River, a leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge, is collaborating with Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions to offer integrated cybersecurity and anti-tamper protections for aerospace and defense systems. This collaboration better enables customers of both companies to meet stringent security and performance requirements needed for mission-critical applications.

The modern battlefield has become connected and intelligent, and the potential for cyber-attacks is rising rapidly. Given the complexities of designing security protocols, the majority of technology leaders are dealing with and acknowledge multiple security concerns, including increased cybersecurity risks (53%), cybercriminal sophistication (56%), and increased threat surface (53%).1

Wind River Titanium Security Suite, developed by the Wind River technology protection and cybersecurity group Star Lab, offers a variety of proven capabilities to ensure secure, trusted, and controlled execution, as well as protection from cyberattacks, tampering, and reverse engineering. The suite includes solutions for hardening Linux environments, securely leveraging virtualization, and protecting the boot process and chain. Wind River software has a Technology Readiness Level (TRL) of 9,2 approved for use and already deployed successfully on multiple mission-critical systems in the U.S. aerospace and defense market.

Through their collaboration, Wind River and Curtiss-Wright deliver a secure hardware and software solution for applications where trust is critical. Titanium Security Suite has been integrated, tested, and validated on Curtiss-Wright OpenVPX modules, such as the CHAMP-XD1, and will be supported on the recently announced CHAMP-XD1S processor module. These two industry-leading high-performance modules include built-in Intel Trusted Execution Technology (Intel® TXT), Curtiss-Wright TrustedCOTS protections, and flexible APIs to support secure software solutions. This collaboration between Wind River and Curtiss-Wright enables customers to strengthen system security while minimizing the risk, cost, complexity, and development time associated with bringing secure solutions to market.

"Being secure through the entire software lifecycle must become a core mantra for connected devices on the intelligent edge," said Michel Genard, vice president, Industry Solutions, Wind River. "By collaborating with Curtiss-Wright, we are helping our shared customers integrate security during the design phase, incorporating advanced cybersecurity and technology protections that meet DoD requirements."

"As connectivity and the use of artificial intelligence continue to become more widespread, new types of attacks are emerging. For deployed defense systems, a security breach can have catastrophic consequences," said Chris Wiltsey, senior vice president and general manager, Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions. "By working with leaders like Wind River, we can help our customers accelerate their innovation and development cycles while also preparing their defense systems to guard against ever-increasing cyberthreats."

Recognized as #1 in edge compute OS platforms, and with technology proven by more than 360 customers over 600 safety programs in more than 100 civilian and military aircraft, Wind River has more than three decades of experience helping to build safe, secure, and reliable computing systems for demanding commercial aircraft, space exploration, and military operations. More information about Wind River aerospace and defense solutions is available at www.windriver.com/markets/aerospace-defense.

Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions goes well beyond standard processes to deliver ruggedized solutions with trusted and proven reliability that cannot be matched in the industry. Ruggedization involves testing and validating that commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) solutions can withstand extreme temperatures, shock, vibration, and other challenging environmental conditions present in aerospace and defense applications. Reliability requires in-depth scientific testing and validation to ensure that ruggedized solutions dependably perform in the harshest deployed conditions for many years. The insight gained through advanced reliability testing is used to continuously optimize designs and further improve reliability, which is one of the key reasons Curtiss-Wright has been a trusted provider of proven rugged solutions for decades. For more information about the Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions division, please visit www.curtisswrightds.com.

