Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
SD-WAN Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

What AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile are doing to harden their networks

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 5/3/2021
Comment (0)

By some estimates, over 90% of all 911 calls in some areas are made from wireless phones. But the kinds of disasters that can generate those calls can also impact the infrastructure that supports them – meaning, hurricanes, wildfires and other natural or man-made calamities can hobble or destroy the wireless networks we rely on to get help.

So what is the wireless industry – including specifically AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile – doing today to make sure their networks remain operational during such crises?

That's the exact question that regulators at the FCC asked. In their responses last week, industry players provided plenty of vague assurances as well as some facts, figures and anecdotes. Here's a sampling of what they said:

Verizon:

  • Maintains up to 8 hours of backup battery power at all macro sites, and "where possible" designs those sites to support backup power through diesel generators that last between 24-72 hours on a single tank of fuel.
  • Holds disaster recovery reviews with all its backhaul providers before every storm season. The company also uses a more resilient fiber ring configuration where possible.
  • Recently "significantly increased" its investments in portable cell sites and other such equipment for emergency network operations.
  • Committed in 2019 to publish a list of sites out of service on its website, and did so throughout the 2020 hurricane season.
  • Said that "in most areas, Verizon customers benefit from overlapping cell site coverage," though it didn't provide details.

T-Mobile:

  • Has tools "that allow the network to self optimize under certain conditions to maintain coverage and capacity as best as possible when certain sites become inoperable."
  • Said that all of its network switches, Network Operations Centers (NOCs), data centers, and other key sites "have permanent, on-site backup generators that will keep the network running."
  • Has added "thousands" of generators – both fixed and portable – to keep the power on at select cell sites, though the company didn't provide details.
  • Has implemented a "distributed architecture for interconnection redundancy" using dual fiber connections at switch locations.
  • Participates in training and preparation work with agencies including the Department of Homeland Security. "In a few weeks, T-Mobile will participate in a DHS Hurricane Preparedness seminar," the operator boasted.
  • Works with weather forecasters to "inform preparations and decide if and where equipment and response teams are needed. Based on this information, T-Mobile proactively sends people, supplies, and equipment to locations close to the projected areas of impact."
  • Recently doubled the size of its emergency management fleet of satellite-equipped portable cell sites.

AT&T:

  • Touted its Network Disaster Recovery (NDR) program, launched in 1992. The company said it has invested more than $650 million into its NDR program.
  • Also touted its Disaster First Strike Team (DFST) that the company said "conducts training exercises and readiness drills to help ensure our networks and personnel are prepared to respond ahead of disasters. DFST is formed by hundreds of volunteers across the company trained to assist disaster-stricken areas in all aspects of restoration response, ranging from handling large-scale emergency generator deployments to rebuilding damaged network infrastructure."
  • Said that "all of AT&T's macro sites have a backup power solution, consisting of either a battery or a combination of battery and generator. These solutions are engineered to last between 4-72 hours depending on the type of facility and what is feasible at each location." The company added that it has committed to deploying over 1,000 new fixed generators and power resources at cell sites in California specifically, due to wildfires there.

Wireless Resiliency Cooperative Framework

The nation's top wireless network operators in 2016 created a disaster recovery plan with trade group CTIA. The plan includes voluntary coordination among carriers, local governments and others, as well as promises to share information during and after emergencies and disasters. For operators specifically, the framework supports "reasonable" roaming among wireless providers under disaster arrangements when technically feasible, as well as promises of "mutual aid."

And that work was enhanced in 2020 with a general agreement between the wireless industry and the utility industry to coordinate their disaster responses to keep cell sites up and running.

It's all working, according to the CTIA trade group.

"The United States experienced a record number of billion-dollar weather and climate disasters in 2020. Yet, wireless services largely remained available throughout most impacted areas, in large part due to recent investments by wireless providers," the association wrote to the FCC.

But some critics say that more should be done.

A debate over federal mandates

"The Wireless Resiliency Cooperative Framework's voluntary approach does not provide the necessary federal safeguards to ensure that people have access to communications during and after a disaster," argued public interest group Free Press in a filing on the issue. "The commission must create instead a proactive and comprehensive approach to disaster response, to adequately address future threats. A new disaster response playbook should fulfill the need for the commission to take a lead role in establishing a mandatory floor for network resiliency."

That position may have some traction with FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.

"It's time for the FCC to develop a consistent and reliable approach to ensuring the resiliency of networks in disaster," she said in 2019, prior to her appointment as acting chairwoman. "We don't need more comments, we need enforceable commitments."

She also pointed to a Government Accountability Office (GAO) report from 2018 on the wireless industry's network-resiliency framework that found a number of shortcomings, including a failure by the FCC itself to "actively communicate information" about the efforts.

Not surprisingly, the wireless industry is firmly against government mandates about how operators should run their networks.

"The absence of rigid government mandates has permitted wireless carriers to take flexible, effective approaches to network design," T-Mobile argued. "For example, investments in networks subject to hurricanes often will differ from investments in networks more prone to earthquakes. There simply is no 'one-size-fits all' solution to resiliency."

Others agree.

"Overly prescriptive regulations risk undermining the flexibility to deploy new services and impeding the ability of providers to utilize a variety of tools for maintaining services," CTIA said.

Further, some companies insisted that government requirements could have unforeseen consequences. "Requiring backup power at all sites would make many technically infeasible due to space and engineering constraints, and in extreme cases could legally preclude the deployment of new facilities due to siting or environmental restrictions," Verizon wrote. "And such a policy would adversely affect the deployment and availability of new 5G services that rely heavily on smaller facilities inconspicuously installed in more dense urban and suburban areas."

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 5, 2021 Laying the Foundations for 5G Network Slicing Management
May 6, 2021 5G Network & Service Strategies: Lawful Interception Priorities
May 6, 2021 Accelerating Open RAN Platforms Operator Survey: Charting the Use of Hardware Acceleration and Integration in Open RAN Deployments
May 11, 2021 5G, Innovates for Good: Latest Updates on 5G Solutions and 5G Industry Services
May 12, 2021 SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 13, 2021 ODIM - Simplifying Distributed Infrastructure Management in 5G Networks
May 18, 2021 What is the future of the semiconductor supply chain?
May 19, 2021 Fiber Monitoring – the Missing Piece in the Broadband and 5G Networks Monitoring Puzzle
May 20, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
May 20, 2021 Simplifying Network Disaggregation to Accelerate New Services
May 25, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day One
May 27, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day Two
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Highlighting Contactless FWA Service Provisioning in a Pandemic By Huawei
Cisco Plus: Accelerating Your Business Outcomes With As-a-Service By James Mobley, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Network Services, Cisco
Assuring 5G Commercial Success With Advanced Innovative Service and Business Operations By Huawei
Interview: Vincent Zhao outlined Huawei's Single Voice Core solution By Vincent Zhao, President of the CS & IMS Domain, Huawei Cloud Core Network Product Line
The Promise of Open RAN By Anit Lohtia, 5G Strategy Lead, Dell Technologies
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is it open yet? Closed RAN and other short stories By Mike Murphy, Nokia
Juniper's Cloud Metro powers the next generation of 5G, edge and IoT services By Brendan Gibbs, Juniper Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE