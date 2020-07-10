WCI offers Wi-Fi, 5G to guest-centric properties

HOUSTON – WCI, the leader in providing innovative technology, services and connectivity to guest-centric properties, today announced the introduction of ImpruviX– a turn-key, fully customized, advanced wireless connectivity solution for community and destination properties across the United States. ImpruviX offers high-speed, secure digital connectivity experiences to individuals who work, visit or reside in properties such as hotels, student housing, senior living, upscale resort-style multifamily, residential master-planned communities and healthcare facilities, as well as many others. The announcement was made today at the virtual WiFi World Congress 2020.

WCI's ImpruviX provides connected experiences including frictionless but secure guest or resident device authentication and support for integrated smart room and smart community applications, through creative and flexible business models at properties anywhere in the United States. ImpruviX is a single-source solution that standardizes on custom-engineered design, not on proprietary technology or third-party vendors. This allows ImpruviX to align to meet specific and unique needs of a specific property owner, using multiple and integrated technologies to address specific property needs. Our mission is to become a property owner's trusted partner and first choice in connectivity experiences for their guests and residents.

In addition, with the continued proliferation and advancement of nationwide 5G cellular data network rollouts, WCI's ImpruviX solution can help properties converge the latest in WiFi technology with 5G, providing a harmonious, ubiquitous coverage and connectivity experience for the residents and guests both inside a property and out.

"As a longtime partner and trusted technology provider to properties nationwide, we understand that reliable connectivity is vital to optimizing the value of any property where guests seek hospitality or where residents live. Building and operating a WiFi network has become completely commoditized, with common sense standards easily achieved by any number of solution integrators. The unique value proposition of ImpruviX is our ability to understand the customized needs of any property or brand, and converge both 5G and WiFi technologies to integrate innovative applications which will define the next generations of guest or resident experience," said Robert Grosz, Chief Commercial Officer, WCI. "Any connectivity decision which starts and ends with price as the only serious consideration will result in a property not fully addressing the needs of their guests or residents. ImpruviX, combined with WCI's core business of in-room entertainment, is an active operating partner with a hotel. Technology is constantly changing, and as your connectivity partner we promise to be your chief catalyst and advisor to optimize the value of your asset through technology. With ImpruviX, our goal is to be the first choice, single-source for endless connectivity to property owners and their residents and guests."

ImpruviX provides endless connectivity and caters to the every need of residents and guests by supporting the latest and most sophisticated connectivity applications and uses including Internet of Things (IoT) smart controls such as security cameras, alert systems, smart flooring, leak detectors, lock/access controls, window treatment controls, and Power over Ethernet (POE) lighting.

World Cinema