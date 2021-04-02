Virgin Media Business teams with Zscaler on SASE

READING, UK – Virgin Media Business, one of the UK's largest business network and communications solutions providers, has further enhanced its cloud security offering with the addition of the Zscaler service portfolio, driven by the global Zero Trust Exchange Platform.

Zscaler's cloud-native platform provides a highly integrated cloud security service that sits between an organisations' users and corporate applications and networks. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange facilitates a secure connection between users, applications and devices over any network, in any location, helping accelerate cloud adoption and hybrid working strategies and boost productivity while reducing risk and costs.

Working with Zscaler allows Virgin Media Business to enhance its SD-WAN, hybrid cloud and cloud security solution suite by offering globally leading service that encompasses the SASE framework. The unique cloud-native technology offers a comprehensive range of security services, like Secure Web Gateway, Cloud Firewall, Cloud Sandbox, CASB, Cloud DLP and secure remote access functionality without the challenges that on-premises equipment often present, making it perfectly suited to organisations looking to protect their data with a dispersed or remote workforce.

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced many organisations to shift people and operations outside of their core networks, with fewer employees working from HQ or branch sites. With traffic entering corporate networks from remote locations, this has created additional security challenges for organisations to manage.

With Zscaler Private Access, traffic is directed to the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange using Zero Trust Network Access to limit application access to authorised personnel only.

This means that regardless of a user's location, organisations can securely access any cloud, private or public service on the back of cloud-based security policies and with corporate acceptable user policies in place, to greatly improve flexibility, scalability and security when compared to traditional VPN network access.

Working across WAN, IPVPN, SD-WAN, mobile and even public internet connections, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange can help accelerate moves to the cloud. Organisations can benefit from flexible, scalable services while also reducing capital expenditure and simplifying corporate security policies and on-premises equipment.

Virgin Media Business and Zscaler will work together to configure Zscaler Internet Access and Zscaler Private Access with enhanced management support set to follow later in the year.

