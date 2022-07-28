Viasat signs UK Armed Forces Covenant

CARLSBAD, Calif. and FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, – Viasat UK Ltd., a subsidiary of global communications company Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), today announced that it has affirmed its commitment to supporting UK military personnel, reservists, veterans and their families by signing the UK Armed Forces Covenant. The Armed Forces Covenant is a commitment made by organisations of all types to provide support for members of the armed forces community through employment, education, financial assistance or access to critical services.

The commitment further deepens Viasat's longstanding relationship with the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD). In 2021, the Company opened a new state-of-the-art facility featuring a Network Operations Centre (NOC) and Cyber Security Operations Centre (CSOC) in Aldershot, Hampshire. The centres will support sovereign operations and capabilities for the UK government and MoD, as well as defend against increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks from a growing number of adversaries. The facility is part of a larger investment in the UK prosperity and sovereignty agenda, which includes a planned £300m investment to support the launch and operation of the ViaSat-3 global satellite constellation over Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The MoD also recognised Viasat with a Bronze Award under the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS). The Defence ERS encourages employers to pledge support for defence and inspire other organizations to do the same. It recognises organisations' commitments to the armed forces community and alignment of company values with the Armed Forces Covenant.

Viasat's Vice Chairman Rick Baldridge attended the in-person signing of the Covenant at the company's Aldershot offices.

Leo Docherty, Member of Parliament (MP) for Aldershot, joined in applauding Viasat's signing of the Covenant and broader commitments in the UK.

Viasat has a long history of supporting military veterans. The Armed Forces Covenant and Bronze Award are further examples of this continued commitment to veterans and military families everywhere through employment opportunities, career development and transition workshops. Last year, the U.S. Department of Labor gave Viasat a 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award, which recognises investment in recruiting and retaining veterans, as well as offering veteran-specific skills development and leadership programs. Viasat was also named a top employer of veterans by Military Times' 2021 Best for Vets: Employers List.

The signing of the Armed Forces Covenant follows Viasat and Inmarsat's recently announced agreement with the UK Government's Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) as part of the proposed combination of the two companies. This agreement includes binding commitments to expand numbers of highly-skilled jobs in key areas and research & development investment that will support the UK's National Space Strategy.

