Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G EventCable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming VideoGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights AwardsAfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

Versa takes SD-WAN south of the border with MCM

News Analysis Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor 9/18/2020
Comment (0)

Mexico-based service provider MCM Telecom teamed up with Versa Networks this week to deliver the supplier's Secure SD-WAN and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) services to the Mexican market.

This will be MCM's first SD-WAN service for enterprise and small and midsized business (SMBs) customers in all of Mexico's territories. Mirella Miranda, manager of Global Carrier Relations for MCM, says the new service will provide customers with improved application performance, simplify operations via automation and cloud-based management, improve user experience for software-as-a-service (SaaS) and public cloud applications, and provide integrated security and network visibility.

"Providing integrated security as well as 100% visibility of the network is also super important to be sure you can see everything happening in your network and fix problems right away," says Miranda.

Customers will have visibility into their networks in real time via a portal and mobile application.

In addition to MCM, Versa has also partnered with operators and vendors, including Verizon, Calculus, AT&T Mexico, SDT, Netjer, Dell and C3ntro Telecom to deliver SD-WAN services to Mexico.

Versa CMO Mike Wood says the entire Latin American region is the "next major growth area" for SD-WAN. He adds that Versa's multi-tenant SD-WAN service and analytics capabilities are additional features that will be appealing to MCM's SD-WAN customers.

"This concept of multi-tenancy where [MCM] can support and service multiple tenants within a single customer, but they themselves can also support multiple tenants on a single implementation, helps to provide better security and segmentation for their customers and drive better economies of scale for their business," says Wood.

As many enterprise employees globally are now working remotely, Versa also provides a device that can be plugged into the modem in home networks to access the SD-WAN service and improve security. The dramatic and sudden increase in the remote workforce has caused major cybersecurity concerns as businesses have less control over security in home networks than in their branch offices.

"The home is probably the least secure environment for business and now almost everyone is working from home," Wood explains. "Versa Secure SD-WAN brings all the security capabilities that exist within the corporate environment into the home such as next-gen firewall services, universal threat management, the application performance of SD-WAN and prioritize traffic in the home."

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 15, 2020, Online Seminar
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 29, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
September 29, 2020 Turning Disparate Data Into a Market Growth Opportunity
September 30, 2020 Rewriting the FTTx playbook with Open and Disaggregated approach
September 30, 2020 IoT Solutions for the Society Against COVID-19
October 1, 2020 Extracting the business value from cloud transformation – myths and realities of value generation
October 7, 2020 Edge Computing in Telco Networks: Gaining the Competitive Edge
October 8, 2020 5G Core Security: Assessing Commercial Readiness
October 13, 2020 The state of SRv6
October 15, 2020 Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
Security assurance is essential in a 5G world By ZTE
AUTIN, Contactless Intelligent Operations By Huawei
'Five Uninterrupted Support' for Remote Network Assurance By Huawei
Wi-Fi 6 and 5G: Better Together By Cisco Systems
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE