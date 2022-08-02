Verizon's Aparna Khurjekar guides SMBs through the security labyrinth





Aparna Khurjekar, SVP and president for Verizon Business Markets, joins the podcast to explain how the service provider works with small and midsized businesses (SMBs) to assess and address their security needs. Khurjekar works with businesses with ten to 1,000 full-time employees on delivering communications, security and "other above the network services."

In addition, she shares insights from Verizon's Small Business Recovery Survey covering 600 business owners. "About 50% of small/medium businesses that we talked to said they have upgraded or they're planning to upgrade within the next six months a lot of their software solutions for security," she said.

Here are just a few things covered in this podcast episode:

Security concerns revealed in Verizon's Small Business Recovery Survey (02:25)

Different approaches to security among small/midsized businesses (04:09)

Security priorities according to verticals (07:28)

Unique security challenges for small businesses (09:35)

Applying security learnings from enterprises to smaller businesses (12:49)

Hackers shifting to organized crime (15:31)

Advice for smaller businesses on their overall security strategy (17:02)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading