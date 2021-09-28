Verizon wins $887M Department of Labor contract

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) has awarded Verizon Public Sector five Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) task orders to modernize legacy network infrastructure including data, voice, unified communications, video services and enterprise applications for its 20,000 users. Verizon Public Sector's partnership with the DOL will result in a highly secure, converged data and voice network across nearly 1,000 locations.

Verizon will partner with the DOL to drive the adoption of innovative technologies with a custom managed services solution that will support enterprise connectivity. The first task order will transform and modernize the DOL's IT backbone with new network architecture design to build a managed network with data, voice and toll-free services. The second task order will continue existing work to transform the DOL's audio and web conferencing services through a number of customized use and flexibility options.

The third task order allows for the immediate delivery of Content Delivery Network Services (CDNS). Verizon Public Sector will evolve these services to provide improved capabilities, creating an enterprise-level cloud environment as the foundation for implementing Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS).

The fourth task order will address DOL's Managed Trusted Internet Protocol Service (MTIPS), and calls for the installation of MTIPS ports for the DOL's seven data centers across the country.

The fifth task order will support the deployment of Unified Communications Services (UCS) to accommodate all 20,000 DOL end-users. The UCS will integrate multiple methods of communication, including moving to IP-based voice and video services that will enable the DOL workforce to connect, collaborate and exchange information wirelessly and seamlessly.

Finally, through a task order previously issued under another solicitation, Verizon Public Sector has successfully transitioned DOL's Co-located Hosting Service (CHS) requirements from its previous GSA's Networx contract to the EIS contract vehicle. This will help reduce DOL's IT infrastructure and management costs and provide access to a data center environment that is scalable to the department's changing needs.

"These awards further solidify our role as the end-to-end digital solutions provider for our government customers," said Jennifer Chronis, Senior Vice president for Public Sector at Verizon. "Our next-generation technology and modernized network services are helping to transform the way DOL serves their constituents, today and into the future."

Verizon