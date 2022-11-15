Sign In Register
Security

Verizon to use Allot for cybersecurity

HOD HASHARON, Israel – Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers and enterprises, announced today that Verizon has selected Allot NetworkSecure to provide network based cybersecurity protection to segments of the company's wireless and fixed wireless Small and Medium Business (SMB) and IoT customers to defend them against a broad range of cyber threats. Allot will be paid a monthly fee based on the number of customers receiving the service.

Allot NetworkSecure is a network-based cybersecurity service platform that offers zero-touch, clientless operation, requiring no application installation. With NetworkSecure, Verizon can offer its subscribers protection from the latest cybersecurity threats, including different types of malware such as ransomware, trojans, adware, viruses, and bots as well as phishing attacks. The NetworkSecure solution also offers SMB subscribers content filtering which can be configured to define what content types should be restricted for employees.

"We are proud to have been selected by Verizon to provide a network-based cybersecurity solution for their SMB customers. Allot NetworkSecure enables a zero touch approach that simplifies cybersecurity protection," said Moshe Moran, Vice President of Sales, North America for Allot. "This is a testimony to the strength of the Allot cybersecurity solution."

"With the addition of Allot, we're bringing an embedded security solution to the wireless market, which will include Fixed Wireless Access and Internet of Things (IoT) connections," said Steve Szabo, VP, Business Products, Verizon. "This offering paves the way for a network-based security portfolio that will simplify the customer experience and help provide peace of mind in today's ever evolving cybersecurity landscape."

Read the press release here.

Allot

