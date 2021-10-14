Verizon to require the vax starting in December

As we previously shared, the U.S. federal government recently announced an executive order mandating COVID-19 vaccines for employees of federal contractors like Verizon. This order applies to those who work in connection with federal contracts and extends to other employees who work in the same locations. It also includes those who are working from home in functions connected to federal government work.

In light of the current requirements and the additional requirements that are forthcoming from the Department of Labor, non-union Verizon employees in the U.S. must provide proof that they are fully vaccinated regardless of where they work or how often they come into a Verizon work location.

The only employees excluded from these requirements are those designated as "home-based" within the Verizon Consumer Group and employees outside of the U.S. Any changes to our protocols internationally will be communicated on a country-by-country basis.

At the moment, this does not apply to our union-represented employees as we are in discussion with the unions. We will share more details when they are made available.

What's next? Verify your vaccination status.

Employees must verify their vaccine status and submit proof of vaccination. Please note, the deadlines vary for employees:

For U.S. employees (non-union) except retail, R2B and VCG home-based: The deadline to be fully vaccinated will be December 8, 2021. You will receive instructions on Monday, October 18, to upload proof of vaccination or apply for a legally recognized religious or medical accommodation.

For contractors, vendors, visitors and new hires who enter our U.S. facilities: The deadline to be fully vaccinated will be January 1, 2022.

For our retail and R2B teams: The deadline to be fully vaccinated will be February 1, 2022. If you work on these teams, you will receive instructions in early January to verify your vaccination status or apply for a legally recognized religious or medical accommodation.

This schedule is based on the current and anticipated U.S. federal requirements. If there are any changes to those requirements, we will of course communicate them to you.

Our top priority is the V Team.

From the moment the pandemic became our reality, we have prioritized the health and safety of all our employees and followed the guidance issued by public health officials. We know vaccines are our solution to drive change and slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities so that we can protect each other and emerge from this crisis. If you have questions about vaccines, please speak with your healthcare provider.

While we respect that within our workforce there are people with different beliefs and perspectives related to COVID-19 and the vaccine, we must comply with the government's requirements, including those for federal contractors. Regardless of how you feel, remember we are all part of the same V Team, and let's continue to show respect to each other.

