Verizon on managing the mobile threat landscape





Verizon Business' Terrance Robinson joins the podcast to share key findings from the service provider's Mobile Security Index. In addition, Robinson shares insights about which mobile security threats are on the rise, and how enterprises and their employees can identify and address potential threats. The full report can be downloaded here.

"We're seeing over a 360% year-over-year increase in phishing attempts on mobile devices," says Robinson, head of sales and marketing enterprise for mobile and cybersecurity for Verizon Business. Bad actors are increasingly targeting text messages in their phishing attempts because the rate at which consumers read text messages is 98%, and 45% respond to those messages. By comparison, only 20% of email is viewed, with a 6% response rate, says Robinson.

In addition to addressing the rise of phishing, ransomware, shadow IT and other security threats, Robinson explains how enterprises can address these issues by developing Appropriate Use Policies and educating employees on how to better protect their devices.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading