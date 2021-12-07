Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

Verizon, Huawei settle patent dispute

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 7/12/2021
Comment (0)

Verizon and Huawei said they inked a settlement in their long-running legal battle over patents, but neither side offered any details about the parameters of their new agreement.

"Verizon is happy with the settlement reached with Huawei involving patent lawsuits. While terms of the settlement are not being disclosed, our team did an outstanding job bringing this protracted matter to a close," Verizon spokesperson Rich Young said in a statement.

According to Reuters, Huawei said in a statement it was "pleased that Verizon and Huawei reached an agreement that ends the companies' patent litigation. The terms of the agreement are confidential."

The settlement occurred just as the two companies were scheduled to start a trial in a Texas courtroom over the matter.

Huawei kicked off the dispute in 2019 when it presented Verizon with a bill of over $1 billion for licenses to more than 230 of its patents. The company followed up in 2020 with a patent-infringement lawsuit, alleging Verizon used a dozen Huawei patents without authorization in areas such as computer networking, download security and video communications. Huawei said at the time it was "simply asking that Verizon respect Huawei's investment in research and development by either paying for the use of our patents, or refraining from using them."

Verizon, for its part, called the lawsuit "nothing more than a PR stunt" and "a sneak attack on our company and the entire tech ecosystem." The company also filed a counterclaim.

In the big picture

In the multi-billion dollar global telecom industry, patent-infringement lawsuits are a way of life. Such disagreements often stem from the research and development expenses that go into developing communications technologies, and companies' desire to obtain revenues from licensing those technologies to rivals. When those licensing negotiations break down, companies often seek legal recourse.

However, the details of any technology-licensing agreement in the telecom industry are often a closely guarded secret.

The US government views Huawei's networking equipment as a vehicle for Chinese espionage, and has therefore moved against the company both domestically and internationally. Huawei, for its part, continues to dispute that allegation and maintains that it operates independently from China's government.

Verizon at one point was a Huawei customer, albeit a very small one. Last year, as part of an FCC investigation into US companies that purchased Huawei equipment, Verizon acknowledged it operated a "relatively small number" of Huawei devices called VoiceLink. The gadgets were used by an unspecified number of Verizon customers.

"There are no data services associated with these devices," Verizon wrote last year in response to questions from Light Reading, noting the carrier expected to retire all Voicelink by the end of 2020.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 15, 2021 The Race to MEC-anize the Mobile Network
July 15, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
July 20, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Dealing With Dueling Devices
July 20, 2021 Multi-Vendor 5G Core Networks : A Case for the Disaggregated Control-Plane
July 21, 2021 How Low-Latency DOCSIS Can Be a Game-Changer
July 21, 2021 Creating a Data-Driven CSP with TELUS and Google Cloud
July 22, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
July 22, 2021 Unlocking Enterprise Growth with 5G
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Radio Composer: Intelligent Orchestration of User and Network By ZTE
High Order MIMO Moves Center Stage in Wireless Networks By Ken Wieland, Contributing Editor, Light Reading
RAN Management and Orchestration Is Central to Operators Gaining Control Over Their Own Networks By Rémy Pascal, Principal Analyst, Mobile infrastructure, Omdia
Building Deterministic, Service-Based and Endogenous Security Networks in Data-Centric Way By Zhu Yongxing, SVP and General Manager of Wireline Product Operation Division, ZTE Corporation
Huawei: AR Needs 5G, 5G needs AR By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of open networking and open RAN in the digital networking era By Chris Rice, CEO Access Solutions, STL
The folly of attempting to future-proof broadband By Peter Rysavy, President of Rysavy Research
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE