Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G EventCable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights AwardsAfricaCom 2020
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

Verizon, CenturyLink, Windstream still using Huawei, ZTE equipment

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 9/4/2020
Comment (0)

Verizon, CenturyLink, Cincinnati Bell, América Móvil and Windstream are among the companies that told the FCC they still have equipment from Huawei or ZTE in their networks.

As part of its "rip and replace" program, the FCC has been collecting information from US telecom companies that have equipment from Chinese vendors Huawei or ZTE in their networks. Specifically, under its "2019 Supply Chain Order," the agency requested information from Eligible Telecommunications Carriers (ETCs) about the topic; ETCs are companies deemed eligible to receive money from FCC programs like Lifeline, which subsidizes telecom services for low-income Americans. The FCC requested information about "the presence or use of Huawei or ZTE equipment and/or services in their networks, or in the networks of their affiliates or subsidiaries."

The FCC's goal is to determine how many US companies use equipment from Huawei or ZTE – the equipment has been deemed a threat to national security – and how much it might cost to replace that gear with equipment from "trusted" suppliers.

On Friday, the FCC published a list of companies that reported they have existing Huawei or ZTE equipment and services. The full list is at the end of this article. The list includes 51 companies ranging from tiny providers that have previously admitted to still using equipment from Huawei or ZTE – such as Rise Broadband, Viaero, Union Wireless, United TelCom, SI Wireless, Viaero and James Valley Telecommunications – as well as larger telecom companies including Verizon and CenturyLink.

Three of the nation's five biggest wireline phone providers (Verizon, CenturyLink and Windstream) have admitted to having equipment from Huawei or ZTE, according to Leichtman Research Group. US officials for years have warned that equipment from the Chinese suppliers can be used by Chinese spies for espionage. Huawei and ZTE have rejected those claims.

"Verizon's networks do not include equipment from any untrusted vendors. In addition, the company is not seeking funds from the FCC to replace equipment," a Verizon representative wrote in response to questions from Light Reading. "Verizon has a relatively small number of devices, called VoiceLink, which were made by Huawei and are used by some customers to make voice calls. There are no data services associated with these devices. Earlier this year, Verizon started replacing these units. That effort was temporarily halted by the pandemic and is now underway again. We expect to have all Voicelink devices fully retired by the end of the year."

"We are extremely confident in the security and integrity of our network and were recently accredited by the National Institute of Standards and Technology as compliant with the US government’s highest security standards," a CenturyLink representative wrote in response to questions from Light Reading. "The legacy equipment at issue cannot be used to route or redirect user traffic and is not within the restrictions established by the Secure and Trusted Network Communications Act. We regularly tested this equipment and shared results with federal security agencies. Nevertheless, we’ve actively been removing and replacing equipment and continue to work with federal policymakers to accelerate the process."

The FCC said companies that participated in its "rip and replace" information-collection program collectively estimated it will cost a total of $1.837 billion to remove and replace Huawei or ZTE equipment in their networks. The agency said "filers that appear to initially qualify for reimbursement" lower that total to $1.618 billion. Congress has not yet appropriated funds for the "rip and replace" program.

The FCC's list of US telecom companies using Huawei or ZTE equipment and services includes:

  • Adak Eagle Enterprises

  • Albion Telephone Company

  • América Móvil

  • American Broadband Communications et al.

  • American Samoa Telecom

  • ATN International

  • Baraga Telephone Company

  • Bristol Bay Cellular Partnership

  • Buffalo Lake Erie Wireless Systems Co.

  • CenturyLink

  • Chariton Valley Telephone Corporation

  • Cincinnati Bell

  • Cintex Wireless

  • Copper Valley Telephone Cooperative

  • Crystal Automation Systems

  • DeKalb Telephone Cooperative

  • ENMR Telephone Cooperative

  • Futurum Communications Corp.

  • Gallatin Wireless Internet

  • Hargray Communications Group

  • Hiawatha Communications

  • Hilliary Communications

  • IdeaTek Systems

  • JAB Wireless

  • James Valley Cooperative Telephone Company

  • Laurel Highland Total Communications

  • Leaco Rural Telephone Cooperative

  • LICT Corporation

  • Mark Twain Rural Telephone Company

  • Mercury Network Corporation

  • Metronet Holdings

  • Natural G.C.

  • NE Colorado Cellular

  • Nemont Telephone Cooperative

  • NewPhone Wireless

  • North American Loca

  • Oklahoma Western Telephone Company

  • Panhandle Telephone Cooperative

  • Pine Belt Communications Co.

  • Pine Telephone Company

  • Roome Telecommunications

  • Santel Communications Cooperative

  • SI Wireless

  • TC Telephone

  • Texas 10

  • Triangle Telephone Cooperative Assn.

  • Union Holding Corp.

  • United Telephone Association

  • Verizon Communications

  • Western Elite Incorporated Services

  • Windstream Holdings

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 8, 2020 6GHz band for 5G: the Opportunities for Society
September 10, 2020 Private Wireless Networks: Unlocking the Value for Enterprise Business
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Architecture for High-Performance Cloud-Native CDN
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 16, 2020 Comprehensive Security Assurance Is Essential in the 5G Era
September 16, 2020 From Monetization to Engagement: What’s Missing from Your 5G Stack?
September 17, 2020 Digitalized and Automated FTTx: Key to successful deployment
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
September 29, 2020 Turning Disparate Data Into a Market Growth Opportunity
September 30, 2020 Rewriting the FTTx playbook with Open and Disaggregated approach
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
3GPP R18 Launches 5G Smart Grid Research, Unifies Global Standards, and Leads Industry Development By Huawei
NetEngine 8000 Helps Open Up the 400GE Intelligent IP Era By Huawei
DC 2025: Ultra-Fast, Scalable, Green By Huawei
AUTIN AI Practices Delivers Cost Reduction, Quality Improvement and Transformation for Operation and Maintenance By Jet Xu, Director, ICT Operation Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei
Premium Networks Build Differentiated Competitiveness for Carriers By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE