Verizon Business adds Silver Peak to SD-WAN portfolio

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. – Verizon Business is expanding its Software Defined-Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) portfolio to include the Silver Peak Unity EdgeConnect edge platform as a managed service offering.

Recently acquired by Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, the addition of the Silver Peak EdgeConnect platform to Verizon's SD-WAN portfolio provides enterprises with new optionality to transition to an SD-WAN with integrated WAN Optimization environment for the management of business applications.

"There's a transformative shift in the way that enterprises are looking to manage their WAN edge architecture, particularly in the context of today's business climate. Legacy networks simply can't keep up with the requirements of today's cloud-first enterprises and the addition of the Silver Peak EdgeConnect platform to Verizon's SD-WAN portfolio is yet another achievement in driving value to businesses looking for rapid deployment of SD-WAN and WAN Optimization experiences," said Aamir Hussain, senior vice president of business products at Verizon Business.

Verizon's SD-WAN portfolio helps customers accelerate network transformation with advanced cloud control, centrally orchestrated and turnkey automated service assurance and management that is now integrated with Silver Peak Unity EdgeConnect appliances and SaaS-based controllers to deliver a seamless service experience. In addition, these capabilities can be delivered with other value-added capabilities such as Security, WAN Optimization and Verizon Wireless Connectivity.

"As enterprises continue to advance digital transformation initiatives, many are realizing that an intelligent WAN architecture is critical to achieving maximum value from existing and ongoing cloud investments," said David Hughes, founder of Silver Peak and senior vice president of the WAN business at Aruba. "Enterprises can benefit from Verizon's industry-leading managed services practice that now includes the Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform."

Verizon was first to market with a global SD-WAN offer and the first to deliver virtualized services globally and was recently recognized as a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Managed SD-WAN 2020 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US45837420, August 2020) report.

For three years in a row, Gartner has recognized Silver Peak as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure*.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ)