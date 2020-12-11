Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
SD-WAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumNGON & DCI World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN EcosystemService Provider Security Strategies for the Software Defined Enterprise
Events Archives
Global Telecoms Awards5G Transport & Network Strategies5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

US-TikTok clock ticks as Trump forgets deadline

News Analysis Pádraig Belton, Contributor, Light Reading 11/12/2020
Comment (0)

The Trump administration may soon be drawing to an end, but its battle with TikTok's Chinese owners ByteDance shows no immediate signs of doing the same.

A latest hurdle may prove the Beijing-headquartered company's 2017 purchase of lip-syncing app Musical.ly, which subsequently was merged within the TikTok platform.

But lack of attention from a distracted Trump administration seems to offer a bigger obstacle.

The clock is ticking: Will the new US administration under President Elect Joe Biden reverse course when it comes to TikTok? (Source: Solen Feyissa on Flickr CC2.0)
The clock is ticking: Will the new US administration under President Elect Joe Biden reverse course when it comes to TikTok? (Source: Solen Feyissa on Flickr CC2.0)

ByteDance has found willing buyers for its US operations in Walmart and Oracle. TikTok has more than 100 million US users, but faces criticisms, which it denies, that the Chinese government can access their private information.

The two US companies have agreed to take stakes alongside other US investors in a new company, to be called TikTok Global, that will oversee the video-sharing platform's US operations. That company will be fully US owned.

Oracle had sought a high-profile cloud customer, while Walmart, which looks to grow away from brick and mortar, viewed TikTok as a possible useful channel for e-commerce.

This deal, however, will require approval both by the US's Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States and by the Chinese government, which has tightened its rules over technology exports.

China now requires licenses for international transfers of machine learning algorithms, likely including those behind TikTok's platform.

The case of the disappearing deadline

There is meanwhile the question of the disappearing November 12 deadline, which just happens to be today.

November 12 marks the end of the 90 days the US Treasury department's August 14 order had given ByteDance to divest itself of both TikTok and Musical.ly.

The order does say, though, this deadline could possibly be "extended for a period not to exceed 30 days."

ByteDance says it requested this 30-day extension, but didn't receive a reply.

Currently Bytedance is not sure when or if it will hear from the Trump administration again, people close to the company have told reporters.

ByteDance has suggested detailed plans for the sale but has so far received "no clarity on whether our proposed solutions would be accepted" and "no substantive feedback on our extensive data privacy and security framework," the company said yesterday in a tweet.

Not yet ByeDance

ByteDance says it has therefore filed a petition with the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, to ask for a review of the court order and injunction against any steps the US government might take to enforce today's deadline.

For one, it is not clear an incoming Biden administration will decide to take a remarkably different stance.

Sources close to the Biden transition team have told journalists it was "too early to say" what the president-elect's view would be on the matter.

Want to know more about security? Check out our dedicated security channel here on
Light Reading.

With the deadline "we have no choice but to file a petition in court to defend our rights and those of more than 1,500 employees in the US," ByteDance said in yesterday's tweeted statement.

The US Treasury Department seeks a "resolution of the national security risks arising from ByteDance's acquisition of Musical.ly," its spokeswoman Monica Crowley replied in her own tweeted statement afterwards.

ByteDance has won several significant victories so far in the US courts. In September, US District Judge Carl Nichols issued a preliminary injunction against a Trump administration attempt to ban new downloads of the app after 11:59 p.m. on September 27.

Ms Crowley, a Trump appointee and former Fox News contributor who tweets as TreasurySpox, did not address the question of the deadline or extension, however.

She added she refers "questions regarding the pending litigation to the Department of Justice."

Neither side, possibly mercifully, would appear yet to have made a statement in a TikTok post.

Related posts:

Pádraig Belton, contributing editor special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
NGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
December 1-4, 2020, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Software Defined Enterprise
December 15, 2020, A One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 16, 2020 How to Build a Cloud-Native CDN and Bring Scalability to the Edge
November 16, 2020 The Power of Integrating Security and Networking in Service Provider Networks
November 17, 2020 Efficient Path and Slice Management with Automation
November 17, 2020 How Service Providers Can Profit From Microsoft Direct Routing
November 18, 2020 Putting customers at the heart of digital transformation
November 18, 2020 Opening the Audio-Video Pipeline
Lowering content delivery costs, speeding time-to-market
November 19, 2020 Accelerating 5G With the Network Digital Twin
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium
November 24, 2020 Game On: Enhance Your 5G Network to Support the Next Level of Service Experience
December 1, 2020 This is how AI is going to change our world
December 3, 2020 Why e2e orchestration is key to win 5G enterprise business
December 8, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day One
December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
December 15, 2020 Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
It's All About the Outcomes, Folks! By Gaurav Vaid, Senior Director, Product Management, Mobile Core, Cisco
Go Beyond SASE at the SD-WAN Edge By Pat Vitalone, Product Marketing Manager, Routing and SD-WAN, Cisco
Automation: The Best Roads Are the Curvy Ones By Cisco Systems
Digital Era Demands New Approaches to Power By Fang Liangzhou, CMO of Huawei Digital Power Product Line
5G Changes the World, IT Connects the Future By Dr. Tan Lili, General Manager of the Information System Department, Guangdong Mobile
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE