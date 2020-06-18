US officials reject subsea connection to Hong Kong over security worries

Google and Facebook were among the companies hoping to build an underwater connection between the US and Hong Kong. But after years of wrangling over the issue, a committee of top-level US government officials has officially moved against the project.

In a release Wednesday, "Team Telecom" recommended the FCC deny an application to connect the Pacific Light Cable Network (PLCN) subsea cable system between the US and Hong Kong.

FCC commissioners appear poised to accept the recommendation. "I'll reserve judgment for now, but the detailed filing raises major questions about state influence over Chinese telecoms. In this interconnected world, network security must be paramount," tweeted Democratic FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks.

Team Telecom – officially the Committee for the Assessment of Foreign Participation in the United States Telecommunications Services Sector – is an organization created by President Trump in April. It's chaired by Trump's attorney general and includes his secretaries of Homeland Security and Defense. As the Department of Justice explained, Team Telecom formalizes a process that has existed for years, but which will "benefit from a transparent and empowered structure."

Starks noted that Wednesday's recommendation is the team's first official action.

However, the committee's move against the subsea cable doesn't come as a surprise. As TechCrunch reported in February, representatives from Google and Facebook appeared resigned to the possibility that the subsea connection they wanted into Hong Kong would not pan out. Instead, they agreed that Google's cable would link to Taiwan and Facebook's cable would link to the Philippines. Those cables will join hundreds of other undersea cables that carry the vast majority of world's Internet traffic between continents.

So why exactly is Team Telecom moving against the PLCN cable between the US and Hong Kong? National security concerns, of course. "The current national security environment, including the PRC [People's Republic of China] government's sustained efforts to acquire the sensitive personal data of millions of US persons, the PRC government's access to other countries' data through both digital infrastructure investments and recent PRC intelligence and cybersecurity laws, and changes in the market that have transformed subsea cable infrastructure into increasingly data-rich environments that are vulnerable to exploitation," Team Telecom wrote in a release.

Also: "Such concerns have been heightened by the PRC government's recent actions to remove Hong Kong's autonomy and allow for the possibility that PRC intelligence and security services will operate openly in Hong Kong."

The committee's latest recommendation builds on a vast and growing push among US government officials against China and Chinese companies. That push stretches from a ban on US business with China's Huawei to a proposal to remove telecom facilities operated by Chinese companies from US soil.

Importantly, such developments won't necessarily prevent Internet traffic from traveling from the US to China, or vice versa. But it could make such communications slower and more expensive by requiring more "hops" through the world's Internet backbone.

— Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano