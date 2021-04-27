Sign In Register
Security

US Army signs up for pureLiFi's LiFi technology

News Wire Feed Light Reading 4/27/2021
Comment (0)

EDINBURGH, UK – The global leader in LiFi technology, pureLiFi has announced a new deal to supply the US Army with Kitefin™, a next generation optical wireless communication system using LiFi for secure data transmission without radio frequencies.

The cutting-edge deployment, by United States Army Europe and Africa is based on pureLiFi's wireless technology that uses light rather than radio frequencies to transmit data. By harnessing the light spectrum, LiFi can unleash more reliable wireless communications with unparalleled security, compared to conventional technologies, such as cellular, WiFi and Bluetooth.

The deal with USAREUR-AF is the world's first large scale deployment of LiFi. The deployment consists of thousands of certified office and field-deployable LiFi units in real tactical and strategic environments. Kitefin™ is a newly developed system with unique features for defense use cases.

The use of Radio Frequencies (RF) in secure and Defense environments causes many challenges; mainly, as RF is a technology that can be detected and targeted. Kitefin™ eliminates this risk as it cannot be detected outside of its defined cone of coverage. The Kitefin™ system also allows for rapid setup and positive logistical impact saving time, money and lives on each deployment.

An initial pilot of pureLiFi's technology with the US ARMY Europe and Africa took place in 2019, convincing key Army stakeholders that LiFi would play a key role in the future of Defense communications which resulted in the largest ever purchase of LiFi.

CW5 Andrew Foreman, USAREUR-AF Chief Technology Officer said

" Including optical wireless in the commander's toolbox is imperative to the survival of communications, command and control systems and, more importantly, Soldiers. Leadership within the Department of Defense are at a major transitional crossroads for communications and mission command systems and must make a critical decision.

Start deploying LiFi and FSO and explore other optical wireless communications technologies or continue to subject the warfighter to increased emission by continuing to field highly detectable RF systems to the tactical edge, thus putting Soldiers and systems in dire straits."

The deal comes on the back of pureLiFi's recent £18 million series B investment to take LiFi mainstream. In 2019 pureLiFi launched gigabit components designed for integration into mobile phones and consumer electronics.

New technology that eventually ends up in the hands of consumers is often evaluated adopted and used first by the Defense sector who traditionally lead the way with new and proven secure technology innovation.

Alistair Banham CEO of pureLiFi explains the importance of this inflection point in the adoption of LiFi technology.

"This largest real-world deployment of LiFi with the US Army Europe and Africa is a testament to the benefits that LiFi can offer and the technology's usability. If one of the most significant and advanced Defense organisations in the world can rely on LiFi for the most critical of communications, LiFi can offer unprecedented benefits to the consumer. LiFi, like so many technologies before it, is on a classic journey of adoption in Defense to wide-spread acceptance in the consumer market and eventually LiFi in everyone's home

Since offering our gigabit components to the market we have developed some very innovative proof of concept integrations with some of the world's largest consumer electronic and mobile phone brands. We are closer than ever to seeing consumers having LiFi in their homes and their pockets.

This first major deployment with the US ARMY Europe and Africa is just the beginning"

LiFi has been on the radar of tech enthusiasts for several years now and many are eager to see this technology adopted in the mainstream. LiFi cannot only offer military grade security to everyone it can provide faster speeds, highly reliable connections enhancing home connectivity in an age when privacy is paramount, and everyone is seeking faster more reliable internet connections.

pureLiFi will be shipping the first units of Kitefin™ in spring 2021, offering unprecedented security to Defense and setting the scene for connecting everything and everyone with LiFi.

PureLiFi

