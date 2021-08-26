Sign In Register
Security

Union Wireless goes with Nokia for Huawei rip and replace

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/26/2021
Comment (0)

DALLAS – Nokia today announced it has been selected by Union Wireless to swap out its existing RAN equipment with Nokia's AirScale 4G/5G radio portfolio to modernize its network while supporting the Secure and Trusted Telecommunications Act. Union Wireless will deploy 4G service initially with a built-in path to 5G for its subscribers.

In addition to supplying radios, Nokia is providing all deployment and integration services including ground and tower work, installation, commissioning, and RF design and cluster optimization.

Eric Woody, Chief Technical and Operations Officer at Union Wireless, said: "When it came time to choose a vendor to swap out our existing RAN equipment, we undertook a competitive look at the industry. Out of the vendors that responded, only Nokia stepped up to provide the Equipment and the Services that we required – and Nokia was willing to back its statements to protect Union's interests. Its ability to provide turnkey services and state-of-the-art radio equipment were also contributing factors in our decision to work with Nokia. Together, we look forward to bringing critical 4G and 5G services to our subscribers living and working in some of the most rural regions in the continental U.S."

Charles Marsh, Senior VP of US Majors Accounts at Nokia, said: "Nokia is excited to be selected by Union Wireless as its trusted partner for its network migration. This is a complex undertaking as it will touch the majority of Union Wireless's cellular network. By deploying field-proven equipment that is software-enabled to support 5G and O-RAN Alliance standards, we are greatly minimizing Union Wireless's schedule risk. And, with our large team of U.S.-based design and deployment engineers, we will help Union meet all of its equipment and services needs as required by the Secure Networks Act. Once the migration is complete, Union Wireless will further enable the rural communities it serves to access the world through reliable and secure mobile connectivity. Nokia's 4G and 5G solutions will deliver the performance to allow residents and businesses to thrive in the digital age."

