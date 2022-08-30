Tombigbee Fiber delivers Calix EDGE managed security services to Mississippi

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that Mississippi-based Tombigbee Fiber, LLC is securing underserved communities in the Magnolia State by making critical Calix Revenue EDGE™ managed services accessible to all of its subscribers at no additional cost. Tombigbee Fiber was founded prior to the COVID-19 pandemic by Tombigbee Electric Power Association (TEPA), a non-profit, member-owned cooperative supplying electricity to Mississippians since 1933. Tombigbee Fiber continues this legacy of making essential services accessible to its subscribers and creating vitality in its communities. Last month, the broadband service provider (BSP) made home network security (ProtectIQ®) and advanced parental controls (ExperienceIQ®) available at no extra cost by folding them into its Wi-Fi offering. Both ProtectIQ and ExperienceIQ are accessed through the Tombigbee Fiber mobile app, built on the personalized Calix CommandIQ®. This immediately gives subscribers more control over their connected experiences. They also receive reports through the app on blocked web threats, intrusions, malware and viruses. In the first 30 days of launching ProtectIQ to all subscribers, Tombigbee Fiber blocked more than 21,000 total digital threats from entering subscribers' home networks. Additionally, the rate of new subscribers using the branded Tombigbee Fiber mobile app grew from 25 percent to 78 percent—strengthening the BPS's direct line of communication with the people it serves.

To ensure an exceptional subscriber experience, the BSP is embarking on a historic fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) initiative by investing in Calix Intelligent Access EDGE to connect thousands of Mississippians. Tombigbee Fiber leverages both the Revenue EDGE and Intelligent Access EDGE platforms, supported by insights and analytics from Calix Cloud. This enables it to align its organization cross-functionally to seamlessly prepare to launch and support new managed services. Thanks to the power of the Calix end-to-end platform, Tombigbee Fiber is creating tremendous value for its communities while ensuring unassailable subscriber loyalty for years to come.

Leadership at Tombigbee Fiber turned to the award-winning Calix Customer Success Services (Customer Success) team ahead of opening up ProtectIQ and ExperienceIQ to its entire subscriber base. The BSP teamed up with Customer Success to leverage managed services launch playbooks and go-to-market best practices to drive more subscribers to the Tombigbee Fiber app. Customer Success also worked with the BSP to onboard its field technicians and enable its support teams. Calix Support Cloud, part of Calix Cloud, gives customer service representatives (CSRs) and field technicians unprecedented visibility into the member experience. This helps the Tombigbee Fiber team solve issues easily and quickly as more subscribers embrace these new value-added managed services.

Learn more about how BSPs are leveraging Revenue EDGE to roll out vital managed services that contribute to a better future for their communities.

