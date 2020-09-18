Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G EventCable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming VideoGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights AwardsAfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

Time runs out for TikTok as Trump announces Sunday ban

News Analysis Fiona Graham, Editorial Director, Light Reading 9/18/2020
Comment (0)

After several weeks of cloak and dagger machinations involving various big tech suitors, rumours of an IPO, the loss of CEO Kevin Mayer and legal challenges, it looks like time has run out for TikTok in the US.

The Trump administration has announced that from Sunday, September 20 2020, both the social video platform and Chinese messenger and social network WeChat will no longer be available for download in the US.

Tiny thumbs up: Despite having a full dance card, TikTok could be grounded from Sunday. (Source: White House)
Tiny thumbs up: Despite having a full dance card, TikTok could be grounded from Sunday.
(Source: White House)

If you already have the app on your phone, you won't notice any difference until November 12, when the bar on technical transactions is set to take effect.

In theory, this gives parent company ByteDance time to try and reach a deal with preferred suitor Oracle that meets White House approval.

And there's always the possibility that the decision could be reversed ahead of the Sunday deadline.

The clock is ticking
Oracle shares fell 1.6% after the news in pre-market trading.

So far, the order won't stop companies based in the US from conducting business on the WeChat platform, or with owner Tencent's other subsidiaries.

Both apps will be still available for download from app stores geolocated outside the US – which means motivated Americans who want to access them may be able to find a way.

Although US users won't have to remove the app from their phones as yet, no new updates or downloads will be permitted.

"We are aiming at a top corporate level. We're not going to go out after the individual users," one Commerce official told Reuters.

The department believes by stopping updates it will impact usability, and cause some outages, which in turn will reduce the user base.

"The expectation is that people will find alternative ways to do these actions," he said.

"We expect the market to act and there will be more secure apps that will fill in these gaps that Americans can trust and that the United States government won't have to take similar actions against.

"What immediately is going to happen is users are going to experience a lag or lack of functionality. It may still be usable but it is not going to be as functional as it was."

Planned obsolescence
The ban follows executive orders issued by President Trump on August 6, on the grounds that both platforms pose a threat to national security, in the way they handle and store users' data.

Both companies and the Chinese state have denied that US user data is used for spying.

Want to know more about security? Check out our dedicated security channel here on Light Reading.

TikTok has 100 million users in the US while WeChat has an average of 19 million daily active users.

A California-based user group has taken the government to court, claiming the WeChat ban is discriminatory as they use the platform to stay in touch with Chinese-speaking friends and family. A judge is due to rule on whether the ban can be stayed. The platform has over a billion users in China.

Given the precedent set over the past few weeks, a lot could happen between now and Sunday. Watch this space.

Related posts:

Fiona Graham, editorial director, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 15, 2020, Online Seminar
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 29, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
September 29, 2020 Turning Disparate Data Into a Market Growth Opportunity
September 30, 2020 Rewriting the FTTx playbook with Open and Disaggregated approach
September 30, 2020 IoT Solutions for the Society Against COVID-19
October 1, 2020 Extracting the business value from cloud transformation – myths and realities of value generation
October 7, 2020 Edge Computing in Telco Networks: Gaining the Competitive Edge
October 8, 2020 5G Core Security: Assessing Commercial Readiness
October 13, 2020 The state of SRv6
October 15, 2020 Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
Security assurance is essential in a 5G world By ZTE
AUTIN, Contactless Intelligent Operations By Huawei
'Five Uninterrupted Support' for Remote Network Assurance By Huawei
Wi-Fi 6 and 5G: Better Together By Cisco Systems
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE