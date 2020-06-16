The Telecoms.com Podcast: Huawei UK, China and facial recognition

The Telecoms.com Podcast: Huawei UK, China and facial recognition6/16/2020
An eventful week began with Huawei communicating directly with the UK population, so the lockdown crew starts by reviewing that story. They move on to the latest developments in the great geopolitical arm-wrestle between China and the US and conclude with a look at the attitude of some tech companies to the way their facial recognition technology is being used.
