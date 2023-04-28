The Notebook Dump: Earnings season fueled by Red Bull





In this podcast, Jeff Baumgartner, Mike Dano, Nicole Ferraro, Phil Harvey and Kelsey Ziser discuss Middle Mile grant funding, Juniper's efforts to diminish a backlog of orders, cable earnings updates and Commscope's ransomware debacle. Hear about all this and more in The Notebook Dump for the week ending April 28.

AT&T has 6 million DSL customers. Is there anyone you know still connected on DSL? (00:57)

NTIA confirmed that $1 billion in Middle Mile grants will start rolling out this spring. (04:06)

Juniper is working through an orders backlog; has experienced a slowdown in orders. (06:05)

Cable earnings updates. Comcast adds 3,000 broadband subscribers when analysts predicted a loss of 27,000 subscribers. (08:10)

Commscope gets hacked. (13:17)

