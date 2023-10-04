Telstra International today announced the opening of its new Telstra Security Service Center (TSSC) in Manila, Philippines as it beefs up its managed cybersecurity services for its corporate customers worldwide.

Through its strategic position in Asia, the new facility will work as one with its global counterpart in the United Kingdom, enhancing the delivery of Telstra's managed cybersecurity services with its 24/7/365 follow-the-sun coverage model.

The TSSC in Manila also hopes to meet growing customer needs in cybersecurity across the region.

"Customers are demanding real-time and effective cyber-protection to get ahead of an increasingly complex environment. Every part of this center has been designed to let us deliver advanced cybersecurity services to our customers," Alan Coburn, cybersecurity technology lead at Telstra International, said in a statement.

Telstra International is the global arm of Australia's telecom giant. Its managed security services combine cybersecurity expertise and threat intelligence, together with a suite of services to help companies manage risk and stay ahead of potential threats.

This is complemented by Telstra Purple, a Telstra consulting and professional services division, in supporting enterprise customers through threat assessment, advisory, compliance and assurance.

The opening of the TSCC comes at a time when companies worldwide are faced by a growing number of online threats, which in turn have increased the appetite for managed cybersecurity services that allow companies to focus on their core businesses without sacrificing their security posture.

This means there could be robust demand for Telstra's managed cybersecurity services.

According to recent figures from IDC, worldwide investments in hardware, software and services related to cybersecurity are expected to reach nearly $300 billion in 2026, driven by the ongoing threat of cyberattacks, the demands of providing a secure hybrid work environment, and the need to meet data privacy and governance requirements.

Growing footprint in the Philippines

Telstra is the largest foreign submarine cable owner in the Philippines and has been operating in the country for over 25 years.

The Australian telco giant has access to two domestic submarine cable landing stations, the Cavite Cable Landing Station and the Nasugbu Cable Landing Station. They form part of the EAC-C2C network, which is the largest privately owned submarine cable network, with a design capacity of 17.92 Tbit/s to 30.72 Tbit/s and a total cable length of 36,800 kilometers.

In May last year, Telstra deployed a third Point of Presence (PoP) in Pasig, a commercial and residential city in the Metro Manila region. The new PoP enables Ethernet Private Line (EPL) services of 10G and 100G. It links to Telstra's two existing primary PoPs in the business district of Makati.

The launch of the new PoP in Pasig was part of a joint venture between Telstra and Converge ICT Solutions, one of the major Internet service providers in the Philippines.

The joint venture allowed Telstra to build new terrestrial fiber routes between its East Asia Crossing (EAC) and City-to-City (C2C) submarine cable landing stations in the Philippines, as well as into Makati City.

According to Telstra, the enhanced infrastructure enables faster and higher-quality connectivity in and out of the Philippines. It also allows the telco giant to offer customers options for network resiliency, as well as an end-to-end solution to fit increasing bandwidth demands.