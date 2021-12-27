"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

Telefónica embraces Ericsson in shift away from Huawei – report

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 12/27/2021
Comment (0)

According to a new report from Reuters, Telefónica in Spain has replaced an unspecified amount of equipment from China's Huawei with products from Sweden's Ericsson. The move may be part of a broader effort by some network operators to reduce their reliance on Huawei equipment over fears that it can be used for Chinese espionage.

The Reuters report cited unnamed sources within Telefónica, and did not provide details on the amount of equipment purchased or the timeframe it was bought.

The move appears to stem from an announcement by Telefónica in 2019 that it would significantly reduce the amount of Huawei gear it would buy. However, the Spanish operator's CTIO, Enrique Blanco, at the time downplayed the political elements of the company's strategy, claiming that Telefónica's move away from Huawei was a "purely technical decision."

(Source: Reuters / Alamy Stock Photo)

(Source: Reuters / Alamy Stock Photo)

Telefónica's efforts broadly align with a US-led push against China's Huawei as a threat to operator security. First under the Trump administration and continued by President Biden, US officials broadly have been pushing network operators to remove Huawei equipment in order to operate "clean" networks.

As a result of the campaign against Huawei, Ericsson has been winning deals across the world. Operators ranging from Telia to KPN to BT have announced shifts from Huawei to Ericsson in recent years.

Similarly, in the US both Nokia and Ericsson have been winning contracts to replace Huawei equipment in some US networks. For example, Viaero Wireless announced Ericsson would replace Huawei's core, radio access network (RAN), microwave and router equipment across more than 900 LTE sites in Viaero's network. And Union Wireless said it would use Nokia's equipment for a similar effort, though the company did not disclose the number of sites covered by the Nokia deal.

More open?

Telefónica's shift from Huawei to Ericsson is concurrent with the company's embrace of open RAN technology, which promises to allow network operators to mix and match equipment from a variety of suppliers through interoperable interfaces.

Already Telefónica is testing open RAN technology with Japanese integration vendor NEC in its four main markets of Spain, Germany, the UK and Brazil. The company's immediate goal is to set up 800 mobile sites across these countries that will be in commercial use sometime in 2022. Other participants in Telefónica's open RAN trial have not yet been named.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 11, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
January 12, 2022 Open 5G Networks: Are we on the slope of enlightenment?
January 12, 2022 The secrets to fast-tracking your 5G strategy
January 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable More Accessible
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Cable MSO Transformation: Scaling for Capacity and Agility By Emir Halilovic, Principal Analyst, GlobalData, for ZTE
Operators Take 5G to the Next Stage With Cloud-Native Network Optimization By Kerry Doyle, Light Reading Contributor for RADCOM
Leading Innovation in Africa, MTN Completed Key Autonomous Networks Trials with Huawei By Huawei
CSP Survey: Long Connect Times Money-Losing Proposition for Carriers By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for RAD
China Mobile Growing 5G Through Innovative Apps By C114
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE