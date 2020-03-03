Technicolor bakes Cujo AI's 'Incognito' privacy service into RDK-B- and Homeware-based gateways

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. – CUJO AI today announced that CUJO AI Incognito is now being pre-integrated with Technicolor broadband Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) running RDK-B and Homeware, Technicolor's middleware based on OpenWRT, allowing Technicolor to offer users privacy and tracking protection services with no endpoint software being needed. The CUJO AI Incognito solution will allow users to take control of their private information by automatically blocking tracking software that profiles them on the Internet.

CUJO AI and Technicolor have a long history of working together on constantly changing challenges associated with security and device identification. This collaboration has continued through Technicolor's HERO Partnership Program enabling both companies to further integrate their offerings and accelerate the delivery of new innovations to the network service provider (NSP) community.

CUJO AI Incognito includes the following features:

Privacy Protection – Incognito detects and blocks activity trackers, advertising engines and third-party tracking scripts to provide a more private and safer app and browsing experience.

Blocks Trackers Everywhere – Incognito works across all types of Internet browsing, including SSL-encrypted content, TVs, IoT devices and mobile apps.

No Endpoint Software Needed – Incognito provides network-level protection at the broadband or network-deployed gateway, meaning no software is needed on individual devices.

Whitelisting – Incognito uses whitelists where it knows that sites won't work if tracking software is blocked, and it lets this traffic through.

Constantly Updating – machine learning algorithms monitor, process and react to new tracking and advertising sites in real time, ensuring a constantly up-to-date service.

NSP Customizable – CUJO AI enables the NSP to choose which tracker types are blocked and to customize the whitelist sites for their user base.

