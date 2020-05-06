TDS pitches hacker alert subscription service

MADISON, Wis. – TDS Telecom and BendBroadband have launched a new security tool in its cable markets that resides on the network, analyzing internet traffic for security threats that anti-virus software may miss. Hacker Alert provides an additional layer of protection for customers' home network by identifying these threats that can lead to identity theft, cybercrime, and more.

Because the technology is embedded in the TDS and BendBroadband network, customers won't need to install or upgrade their service, and it cannot be disabled by virus or malware infections on devices.

With Hacker Alert, when there is an alert, customers will be notified via email, text (SMS) or through the Hacker Alert portal, depending on their preferences. Customers will then be given step-by-step instructions for fixing the problem to protect their home networks from harm.

The Hacker Alert portal helps customers manage their notifications and take action on any suspicious activity. One subscription covers all connected devices in the home and is complementary to any anti-virus software already in place. Plus, it won't slow down internet-connected devices.

Customers can add Hacker Alert to their TDS internet account for $3.95 per month, and no term agreement is required.

Read the full announcement here.

