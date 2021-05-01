Tata nabs majority stake in eSIM company

MUMBAI – Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, has acquired majority equity stake of 58.1% in Oasis Smart SIM Europe SAS (Oasis), a France-headquartered embedded-SIM (eSIM) technology provider. Oasis develops and provides advanced technologies and personalised services to enable the deployment of eSIM and SIM technologies.

With this investment, eSIM technology will be fully integrated into Tata Communications MOVETM, enabling an end-to-end embedded connectivity solution and strengthening Tata Communications MOVE as a single source platform for global enterprise mobility needs. Tata Communications will drive and accelerate product roadmap R&D with Oasis, leveraging and amplifying the growth in the mobility and IoT markets.

Tata Communications and Oasis have a shared vision of making connectivity across end users, devices and machines, all-pervasive. Tata Communications MOVE enables enterprises and device manufacturers to capture, move and manage information worldwide through borderless, secure and scalable connectivity, with a network independent, platform approach. With this investment, the company will deliver an enhanced full-service enterprise mobility solution to customers through complete access and management of the eSIM and software layer.

Recently, Tata Communications, together with Micron, announced a worldwide cellular-enabled connectivity solution to simplify and accelerate large-scale global deployment of IoT devices. The solution leverages Oasis' Velios-As-A-Service, the world's first cloud-based eSIM for IoT devices offering a scalable, on-demand and secure SIM deployment on the IoT ecosystem. With this technology, the Tata Communications MOVE Global IoT Solution will offer a pervasive, end-to-end solution for zero-touch onboarding of connected IoT devices to cloud services, globally. This combined solution will deliver highly scalable IoT security, seamless global connectivity, on-demand cellular enabled subscription and pay-as-you-go flexibility for customers.

