Security

T‑Mobile participates in central states emergency exercise

News Wire Feed Light Reading 9/14/2022
Comment (0)

QUAPAW, Okla. – This week, members of T-Mobile's emergency management team are participating in the 2022 Central States Communications Exercise in Quapaw, Oklahoma starting today through September 16. T-Mobile is providing a mobile Emergency Operations Center, Jeep and Satellite Cell on Light Truck (SatCOLT), which will demonstrate how T-Mobile supports communities during disasters, enable local emergency response teams to become familiar with the equipment and provide additional connectivity for attendees during the four-day event.

Exercise participants are working with local and state agencies to test cross-platform connectivity, assess equipment functionality and complete field exercises. They will also hear from industry expert guest speakers about best practices for communicating during an emergency.

The Central States Communications Exercise began in 2017 and includes participants from federal, state, local, tribal, military and private sector groups — bringing together qualified key stakeholders, decision makers and incident communications professionals to practice emergency communications skills. T-Mobile participated in the event in 2019, with 200+ attendees from 26 states.

Read the full press release here.

T-Mobile

