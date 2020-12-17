Sign In Register
Security

T-Mobile updates 911 capabilities

12/17/2020
Comment (0)

BELLEVUE, Washington – In an emergency, every second counts. That's why T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is launching new 911 capabilities – Location-Based Routing and Next Generation 911 connectivity over IP – two critical advancements that can speed up emergency response times by helping pinpoint the location of callers, reducing the need for call transfers, and enabling a more efficient and effective 911 communication system.

"As the Un-carrier we innovate and push the wireless industry forward with technology firsts like this for the sake of consumers everywhere. Nowhere is that more important than driving improvements in public safety," said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. "Our advanced LTE and nationwide 5G network positions us better than any other operator to quickly and more accurately deliver emergency calls to Next Generation 911 systems. And that, simply stated, will make people safer."

Location-Based Routing

Location-Based Routing (LBR) significantly cuts the need for 911 call transfers by leveraging low latency device-based location technology. That allows the network to connect more 911 callers directly to the appropriate 911 call center, saving precious time. In fact, T-Mobile says some areas with LBR enabled have experienced up to 40 percent fewer call transfers. LBR is currently enabled in parts of Texas and Washington State, and T-Mobile is working with 911 authorities to expand the capability nationwide.

Next Generation 911

Next Generation 911 (NG911) brings emergency communications into the future, transitioning 911 to a state-of-the-art all-IP-based system. That means a more seamless flow of information from your phone to 911 telecommunicators and first responders all while improving the system's ability to manage call overload, natural disaster response, and interoperability between jurisdictions. NG911 also paves the way for future forms of communications. Alert systems like crash detection will become more effective, sending notifications and actionable data directly to 911 dispatchers instead of third parties. T-Mobile has established some level of NG911 connectivity in all or part of Delaware, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington state, with plans to expand both NG911 connectivity and capability nationwide as public safety networks are ready.

The new capabilities are the latest in a series of moves from the Un-carrier aimed at improving public safety. Just last month, T-Mobile became the first major wireless provider to make the 988 emergency lifeline available to customers. T-Mobile customers in need of free mental health support can now get it immediately by dialing 988 on the T-Mobile network to be connected directly to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, a network of approximately 180 local- and state-funded crisis centers.

T-Mobile

