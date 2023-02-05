Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
The Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives APAC Digital Symposium RAN Evolution Digital Symposium Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

T-Mobile reports another hack affecting hundreds of customers

News Analysis

The latest breach into T-Mobile's systems appears to have given hackers the personal information of hundreds of customers.

"We notified a small number of customers that our systems and processes worked to detect and stop a bad actor who was accessing accounts using compromised credentials," T-Mobile officials wrote in response to questions from Light Reading. "No personal financial account information or call records were included. We take these issues seriously and have taken steps to proactively protect the impacted customer accounts and to help prevent recurrence. We'll continue to investigate what occurred to expand the safeguards we have in place."

(Source: NicoElNino/Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: NicoElNino/Alamy Stock Photo)

Details on the new breach come from a report on Bleeping Computer and the website of Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey, as noted by Ars Technica. According to a T-Mobile document cited by Bleeping Computer, "a bad actor gained access to limited information from a small number of T-Mobile accounts between late February and March 2023." The hacker obtained information including names, account numbers and social security numbers. According to the Maine attorney general, the intrusion started on February 24 and lasted until March 30, affecting 836 customers.

As noted by The Verge, this is now the ninth data breach that T-Mobile has disclosed since 2018.

The most recent of those, which happened earlier this year, also involved a "bad actor" that was able to obtain information on millions of T-Mobile customers through an application programming interface (API) into the operator's systems.

To be clear, T-Mobile isn't the only 5G operator to suffer some kind of hack in recent weeks. Vendors serving AT&T and Verizon have also suffered intrusions, while Dish Network may still be recovering from a remarkable security incident that appeared to affect a wide range of corporate systems including customer care and billing.

In a recent report, the analysts at S&P Global Ratings speculated the issue could hit Dish on its bottom line. "It is unclear what the cost of remediation will be and whether there will be legal expenses associated with the attack, as Dish is facing numerous investor class-action lawsuits over the breach," the analysts wrote. "For context, T-Mobile agreed to pay $500 million in fines and technology investments following a customer data breach in 2021."

Finally, it's worth noting that wireless service providers aren't the only telecom players suffering such invasions. For example, TechCrunch reported that hackers recently published data stolen from network infrastructure vendor CommScope in an apparent ransomware effort.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
5G Expanded Services: Blessing, Threat Or Both?--Guyer Group WP on 5G security
See Why 5G Networks Need Embedded Security
Modern DDoS Mitigation Strategies for Service Providers: Adapt to Today’s Threat Landscape
Watch: How Service Providers Can Collaborate Against DDoS Attacks
Traffic Visibility: The Fast Path to SASE Success
NEW Infographic! Get the key service provider findings from our 2H 2020 Threat Report
Whitepaper: Learn how to detect and intelligently orchestrate mitigations for all types of DDoS attacks!
Security for the Telco Cloud
The Future of Deep Packet Inspection: Top Challenges Facing Telecom, Networking & Security Solution Vendors
E2E Autonomic Security Management and Control for 5G Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 3, 2023 Delivering the Promise of Private 5G with VMware’s Enterprise-First Approach
May 3, 2023 Open RAN 2023 Operator Survey: An Industry Update and Look Ahead
May 9, 2023 5G Network Strategies Operator Survey 2023: A Transport Network Perspective
May 10, 2023 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 18, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DAA
May 23, 2023 Software unhEATs the World Digital Symposium
May 24, 2023 5G Orchestration and Service Assurance Operator Survey: Priorities and Platforms
May 24, 2023 Intelligent auto-scaling of 5G
May 30, 2023 Maximizing the Potential of 5G with Active Assurance
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G New Calling Opens Vast Service Opportunities for Carriers By Huawei
Huawei Unveils the F5G Premium All-Optical Network, Enabling ISPs to Stride into the High-Growth Era By Huawei
Next-gen DPI restores visibility of encrypted IP traffic By IPOQUE
How du Leads In One Of The World’s Top 5G Markets By Huawei
How Huawei Is Accelerating Innovation & Efficiency For Customers By Kevin Casey
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE