T-Mobile makes strategic equity investment in Movius

BELLEVUE, Wash. and CUPERTINO, Calif. – T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Movius today announced an equity investment through T-Mobile Ventures in Movius, a leading software provider for secure and compliant mobile communications. The investment reflects the benefits that businesses and other organizations are seeing with T-Mobile MultiLine™, which is powered by Movius.

MultiLine allows employees to use a single smartphone for personal and business communications in a way that meets compliance standards. It enables employees to use their personal phone to call, text and even use apps like WhatsApp on a dedicated, secure, compliant business line. T-Mobile MultiLine is currently in use by businesses of all sizes in many industries, including many tier one global banks.

Launched in 2020, T-Mobile Ventures is a multi-stage venture fund that invests in companies developing core technologies, products and services that unlock the power of T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network.

Read the full press release here.

T-Mobile