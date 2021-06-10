Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesThe Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

Syniverse quietly admits it was hacked for five years

News Analysis Pádraig Belton, Contributor, Light Reading 10/6/2021
Comment (0)

Softly, softly is often the best way to admit something's gone epically wrong.

And so Syniverse, which routes hundreds of billions of text messages a year for hundreds of major carriers, has just quietly admitted that for five years a hacker had access to its databases.

The Florida-based company handles 740 billion text messages annually for carriers around the world including Vodafone, AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon and China Mobile. Of the 100 largest carriers in the world, 95 – which also include América Móvil and China Unicom – are Syniverse customers.

Syniverse made the disclosure on page 69 of a lengthy September 27 filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This May, said the company, it became aware that an "unknown individual or organization" had gained unauthorized access to its network "on several occasions," beginning in May 2016. Log-in information "was compromised for approximately 235 of its customers," says the company.

The impact may have been enormous: When Syniverse went down for a few seconds on February 14, 2019, more than 168,000 text messages were lost in transit until November.

Hackathon

Founded in 1987, Syniverse has eked out for itself a prominent position in stitching different mobile carriers' networks together to transmit data from one to another. It's unclear exactly what was compromised, which could have included either just metadata or the content of text messages too, including one-time passcodes to unlock two-factor-authentication-protected accounts.

And somewhat archly, the company says "we do not anticipate further public statements regarding this matter."

"End-to-end encryption is what improved the Internet's resilience to this type of hacking, and end-to-end encryption is what it will take for telephone networks to be secure," says Travis Biehn, security consultant at Synopsys Software Integrity Group, in an email to Light Reading. Until then, attackers will continue to target traffic exchanges and telephony providers around the world, he says.

What's perhaps most disturbing is that Syniverse's hack only came to light because it is about to merge with a public company.

Life hacks

Preparing for an initial public offering (IPO), Syniverse was required by the SEC to reveal risk factors for investors. The company said in August that it will merge with a special-purpose acquisition company memorably named M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp before its IPO. It has valued itself at $2.85 billion.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

It's currently owned by the private-equity goliath the Carlyle Group, which took it private in 2011 for about $2.6 billion – not much less than its price tag a decade later. This may be partly because one of Syniverse's key areas is the technology behind mobile roaming. And that has been hit hard by years of regulation as well as the recent pandemic.

Accordingly, Syniverse has been trying to find more fertile fields to plough, such as the industrial Internet of Things and private 4G and 5G networks. In March, that led to a strategic partnership with Twilio, another SMS tech powerhouse which became a "significant minority owner" of Syniverse, after agreeing to make an equity investment of between $500 million and $750 million.

Twilio focuses on delivering texts through API interfaces, without a relationship with carriers. The Syniverse partnership was attractive because it brought access to the carrier world. Members of the wireless industry great and good who serve on the Syniverse board include the former FCC chair Julius Genachowski and former Verizon Wireless CEO Daniel Mead.

The company is so central in the SMS supply chain, and the hack went on for so long, that many experts are now speculating it may have been the work of a nation state or a highly organized cybercrime organization. But Syniverse has "concluded that no additional action, including any customer notification, is required at this time," it told the SEC.

So that's reassuring, at least.

Related posts:

— Padraig Belton, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 7, 2021 Open RAN 2021 Operator Survey: Results & Analysis
October 7, 2021 Maximise Benefits From Disruptive mmWave Technology for FWA Services
October 12, 2021 Delivering the 5G Promises to the Success of Industry Digital Transformation
October 14, 2021 Intelligent Orchestration and Management of 5G Edge Services
October 14, 2021 Managing the Home Broadband Experience - Taking your Subscribers to the next generation of Wi-Fi
October 19, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
October 20, 2021 Quantifying and collecting the benefits of IP network automation
October 21, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lighting Up Coherent Optics
October 27, 2021 Migrating OSS to Public Cloud - Why and How to Do It
October 27, 2021 Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G and Beyond
October 28, 2021 Building a webscale-class packet core
November 2, 2021 5G Transport Symposium - Next-Gen IP Backhaul Networks for 5G
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How to Untangle Operational Complexity to Maximize SD-WAN Service Revenues By Ofer Farkash, Product and Solutions Marketing Director, Amdocs
Redefining the Cost Models for APAC Broadband Operators By Kourosh Ghassemi, Omdia
Super-Charge Your 5G Network by Moving DNS to the Edge By Neil Cook, Head of Product, OX PowerDNS, Open-Xchange
Network Automation at the Domain Controller Layer Drives Significant Benefits to Operators By Larry Goldman and Andrew Killeen, Nokia
Unlock 5G Network Potential With Predictive Analytics By RADCOM
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE