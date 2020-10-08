Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking & Date Center ConnectAfricaCom 2020 Leading Lights AwardsCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Asia Tech 2020 Edge Computing Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

Sweeping China bans could mean heavy costs for US firms

News Analysis Robert Clark 8/10/2020
Comment (0)

The US war on China tech jumped into a higher gear last week with bans on TikTok and WeChat and the unveiling of the "Clean Network" strategy.

Flight of fancy: President Trump told reporters on board Air Force One about his plans to ban TikTok and other Chinese platforms in the US. (Source: White House)
Flight of fancy: President Trump told reporters on board Air Force One about his plans to ban TikTok and other Chinese platforms in the US. (Source: White House)

TikTok, owned by privately held Beijing firm ByteDance, is the wildly successful short-video app that has been downloaded 1.5 billion times.

Twitter, Microsoft and various VCs are engaged in trying to find a US buyer to evade the ban.

WeChat is less well-known in the US, but is the indispensable app for life in China – a combination of Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, news, government services, payments and authentication.

It is also used in the US by Chinese-Americans and those doing business in the country.

It is owned by Tencent, which also has a huge games business, including Fortnite and League of Legends. Tencent is a major Hollywood investor (Wonder Woman, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) and, with Alibaba, is one of the two big Chinese cloud companies.

Cleaning house
They are among the prime targets of the Clean Network program, aimed at excluding all Chinese cloud, subsea cable and telecom firms from the US, and "untrusted" apps from app stores.

Trump officials have a point about both ByteDance and Tencent being beholden to Beijing. You don't have to look hard to find censorship by either firm, and both have been caught engaging in dubious privacy practices.

But as Eurasia Group analyst Paul Triolo puts it, these hugely consequential executive orders are "an unprecedented intervention by the US government in the consumer technology sector."

There are plenty of good reasons for foreign governments to find ways to constrain the PRC and its tech sector – the large state subsidies, intellectual property theft, broken WTO commitments and global censorship, just to name a few.

But the vague and sweeping nature of these sanctions, unveiled suddenly three months before election day, appear more aligned to a China-baiting election strategy than a sustained effort to prevent abusive behavior.

Plus the strategy is imposing costs of its own.

Collateral damage
Qualcomm, the world's leading handset chip supplier, is reported to be pushing back at the Huawei sanctions – and most certainly it's not the only one.

It's seeking permission to sell its Snapdragon chips to Huawei, the world's No. 1 handset company. That's a market worth some $8 billion a year – a lot of money to be leaving on the table for Samsung and MediaTek, with no impact on Huawei or China.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

US component suppliers have already had to forego billions as result of the export bans on Huawei network equipment.

Up to now, China has made vocal objections to the US prohibitions, but has made few counter-measures. What steps it has taken have been narrowly targeted, such as the exclusion of Nokia from the 5G radio access market.

Right now Beijing is getting plenty of encouragement from local media and social media to strike at Apple, the company with the biggest target on its back. Apple takes around 15% of its income from China and its global production is sourced out of there.

But Apple's biggest threat is from Washington, not Beijing.

The vagueness of the executive orders may mean that Apple and Google will have to exclude WeChat and other "untrusted" China apps from their China app stores.

That could be catastrophic for Apple. According to an analyst quoted by Macrumors blog, global iPhone shipments could suffer by 25%-30%.

The analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, has already recommended that investors reduce their stock holdings of companies in Apple's supply chain, such as LG Innotek and Genius Electronic Optical.

That's a lot of pain for not much gain.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking & Date Center Connect
August 10-12, 2020, Digital Symposium
AfricaCom 2020
August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights Awards
August 21, 2020,
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 12, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 2
August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
August 27, 2020 Scaling Service Provider Business With DDoS-Mitigation-as-a-Service
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Anatomy of a 5G Network That Can’t Fail By Empirix
Securing Network Devices in SASE Architectures By Pat Vitalone, Product Marketing Manager, Cisco Routing & SD-WAN
5G + Cloud + AI: Huawei Works With Carriers to Power New ICT Infrastructure and Enable Intelligent Transformation Across Industries By Huawei
Digital Power, Building the Base of Digital World By Huawei
'AI Inside' Platform Enables Business Agility and Digital Transformation By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE