Stonepeak buys 911 vendor Intrado

LONGMONT, Colo. – Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets, and Intrado Life & Safety ("Intrado"), a market-leading provider of critical public emergency telecommunications services, today announced the successful completion of the previously announced transaction.

For over 40 years, Intrado has provided the foundational infrastructure of 911 in North America, connecting citizens to 911 services over a highly reliable, secure, standards-based network that serves 3.1 million wireless sites, 2.5 billion telephone numbers, and 13,600 public safety answering point (PSAP) seats. Other Intrado-driven contributions to 911 innovation have included creating the first text-to-911 solution, the Emergency Data Broker, and Locate Before Route.

"With the close of this transaction, we're excited to wholly dedicate our time and resources to advancing our core mission – saving lives by improving public safety outcomes," said Intrado President, Jeff Robertson. "We look forward to continuing to enhance our existing solutions, as well as tackling newer challenges that our customers are facing, such as 5 and 6G technologies, private wireless, and non-traditional requests for assistance beyond the call."

"This marks the beginning of a new chapter for Intrado as the organization furthers its commitment to transforming the public safety industry and enriching infrastructure that helps keep employees, customers, students, and communities safe," said Stonepeak Senior Managing Director, James Wyper. "We are looking forward to partnering with Intrado's seasoned team, bringing to bear our firm's experience as active investors in critical telecommunications infrastructure, to help support their core mission and drive value for their stakeholders."

