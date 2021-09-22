SSIMWAVE connects with Verimatrix to prevent reverse-engineering of its video platform

PARIS – Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that Ontario, Canada-based SSIMWAVE Inc. is one of its latest customers to integrate Verimatrix Code Protection technology.

IP theft is a growing threat to organizations worldwide. The Commission on the Theft of American Intellectual Property estimates that costs from IP losses are as high as $600 billion annually. A video quality innovator, SSIMWAVE evaluated numerous vendors and decided to integrate Verimatrix to safeguard its platform that ensures smooth video operations, distribution and optimization for streaming service providers, studios, content owners and content distributors.

SSIMWAVE stands as the first technology provider capable of virtualizing and measuring how humans perceive video and applying its intelligence to real-world experiences. It provides fast, accurate and consistent measurements at every point from source to screen – through every delivery system, on every device, using a consistent 0-100 linear scoring metric. It's this measurement that allows for the optimization that is so highly coveted.

