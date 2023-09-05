Sign In Register
Security

Spectrum Enterprise beefs up cybersecurity product line

News Wire Feed

STAMFORD, Conn. – Spectrum Enterprise, a part of Charter Communications, Inc., today announced the addition of Secure Access with Cisco Duo and Cloud Security with Cisco+ Secure Connect to its portfolio of cybersecurity products. The new offerings give businesses an easy way to provide employees and other stakeholders with safe and secure access to information and applications on private networks or public clouds, all handled by a single provider with 24/7/365 U.S.-based support. These cybersecurity protections integrate with the company's managed network services portfolio, including its Managed Network Edge and Enterprise Network Edge solutions.

Managed Network Edge and Enterprise Network Edge, from Spectrum Enterprise, are modular, all-in-one platforms that simplify the deployment and management of an organization's network. While each platform offers slightly different features to address the diverse needs of today's businesses, both Managed Network Edge and Enterprise Network Edge provide connectivity, equipment and network management in an easy-to-use solution and offer routing, SD-WAN, switching, security, remote access and LAN options. Layering on Secure Access with Cisco Duo and Cloud Security with Cisco+ Secure Connect provides clients with the full protection of a secure access service edge, commonly referred to as SASE.

Features of the new enhancements include:

Secure Access with Cisco Duo. This option helps protect organizations from unauthorized access, credentials abuse and account takeover. It allows IT teams to set access policies by user and device, regardless of location and applies a zero-trust approach to access management. Key features include multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on (SSO), passwordless and risk-based authentication. These capabilities help secure and limit accessibility to applications and resources and protect organizations from attacks using stolen or compromised credentials.

Cloud Security with Cisco+ Secure Connect. This solution adds an additional layer of cybersecurity protection when accessing public clouds. In an increasingly complex hybrid cloud environment, Cloud Security with Cisco+ Secure Connect utilizes a zero-trust approach to network access and provides a centralized, streamlined way to implement security priorities across every cloud location and device. The solution simplifies the way IT teams can protect their organizations against the potential of cybersecurity threats, including breaches, data loss, malware or regulatory violations.

In addition to the protection enabled, both services include professional integration and management to help IT teams layer the capabilities into their network. When combined with design and implementation services from Spectrum Enterprise, along with end-to-end network management, businesses benefit from an array of cyber protection solutions to meet growing security threats, resulting in a more protected and complete networking ecosystem.

Read the full press release here.

Spectrum

