Security

Shibuya chooses ADVA to deliver encrypted services to Nordic banks

News Wire Feed

MUNICH – ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that Shibuya is deploying its open optical technology to deliver secure managed services to leading banks across the Nordics and Baltics. The new network features robust optical encryption cards from Adva Network Security for critical data protection. Shibuya, a leading Swedish IT service provider and ADVA's long-term Select partner, is using the solution to offer highly available connectivity with end-to-end data protection.

The new solution safeguards mission-critical financial traffic using ConnectGuard™ Optical encryption technology provided by Adva Network Security. The technology protects data in-flight to the strictest regulatory requirements with minimal impact on throughput. Part of the new infrastructure is built on the ADVA FSP 3000 TeraFlex™ platform, which uses ultra-flexible modulation with fractional QAM. This supports 600Gbit/s streams while ensuring the lowest possible cost per bit. ADVA's technology also supports the latest generations of low-latency Fiber Channel, empowering financial network operators to keep up with the requirements of new server and storage technologies – a key consideration for Shibuya and some of its enterprise customers.

Read the full press release here.

ADVA

