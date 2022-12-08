Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumLeading Lights 2022Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumConverging the HFC & 5G Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

Security roundup: Network security sales to top $150 billion by 2026; Ransomware Task Force's advice for SMBs

News Analysis Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor 8/12/2022
Comment (0)

In this security roundup, Dell'Oro Group predicts that network security sales will exceed $150 billion in the next five years, and the Ransomware Task Force releases a new report for small and mid-sized businesses on addressing ransomware threats.

Network security sales to reach $150B by 2026

Network security sales are expected to surpass $150 billion by 2026 with SaaS-based revenue exceeding $60 billion, according to Dell'Oro Group.

Enterprise investment in cloud applications and hybrid work will increase the need for network security services such as email security, firewall, security service edge (SSE), secure web gateway (SWG) and web application firewall (WAF) technologies.

While enterprise demand will buoy network security sales over the next five years, Dell'Oro lowered its near-term network security revenue projections as a result of high inflation and the war in Ukraine.

"However, we see the near-term softness to be transitory and offset by stronger growth in later years as enterprises remain focused on securing the shift to being cloud-first and mobile-friendly," Mauricio Sanchez, research director at Dell'Oro Group, said in a statement.

Secure Service Edge (SSE) market revenue is also forecast to have a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 30% between 2021 to 2026. In addition, the firewall market is predicted to remain the largest network security segment by revenue and grow at an 8% CAGR over the next five years.

Ransomware tips for small businesses

The US government, academics, think-tanks and private sector experts formed the Ransomware Task Force in 2021, which published its latest report this month in collaboration with the Center for Internet Security, according to NPR.

The report is geared toward providing an "action plan" for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) to address ransomware threats. SMBs are a popular target for ransomware attacks because of their "relative lack of resources," explained NPR.

Businesses with less than 500 employees were hit by 70% of ransomware attacks in 2021, according to the Ransomware Task Force. The Task Force adds that, according to the US Small Business Administration, there are 32,540,953 small businesses in the US. The majority of SMBs aren't adequately prepared for cybersecurity threats.

"Accenture's 2019 Cost of Cybercrime Study, for example, revealed that '43% of cyber attacks target small businesses, but only 14% are prepared to defend themselves,'" according to the Task Force's report.

The Ransomware Task Force's report goes on to advise SMBs on how to combat ransomware by first completing an inventory of network assets such as software and devices in use at the enterprise. The Task Force also suggests implementing data management processes and explains how to develop a plan to protect against and respond to ransomware attacks with tools such as account and access management.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
5G Expanded Services: Blessing, Threat Or Both?--Guyer Group WP on 5G security
See Why 5G Networks Need Embedded Security
Modern DDoS Mitigation Strategies for Service Providers: Adapt to Today’s Threat Landscape
Watch: How Service Providers Can Collaborate Against DDoS Attacks
Traffic Visibility: The Fast Path to SASE Success
NEW Infographic! Get the key service provider findings from our 2H 2020 Threat Report
Whitepaper: Learn how to detect and intelligently orchestrate mitigations for all types of DDoS attacks!
Security for the Telco Cloud
The Future of Deep Packet Inspection: Top Challenges Facing Telecom, Networking & Security Solution Vendors
E2E Autonomic Security Management and Control for 5G Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 13-15, 2022, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights 2022
September 13, 2022,
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 20-22, 2022, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 18, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Closing the Rural Digital Divide
August 23, 2022 A year of surveys – what did we learn?
August 25, 2022 Techno-Economic Analysis for Automating your Data Center with Apstra
August 30, 2022 Enable sustainable business growth with Cloud Metro
August 31, 2022 Taking your subscribers to gigabit and beyond
September 6, 2022 4.9G and 5G Private Wireless Networks Accelerating Digital Transformation Across Industries
September 7, 2022 400G Transmission: Where and How to deploy it?
September 7, 2022 IoT opportunities demand better partner enablement in BSS
September 8, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
September 8, 2022 Setting up for success with BEAD funding
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei FIBRA Boost to LATAM Digital Economies By
Early Adopters of 5G SA Save 36% in TCO and Gain Competitive Advantages By Mavenir
A Forum in Philly Explores the Cable Industry’s Future By Chris Bastian, CableLabs
Carriers Cloud Transformation Drives New Growth By Kerry Doyle
Omdia Report: Huawei Leads the Global 400G WDM Market By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
AT&T fiber: On track to cover more than 30M locations by the end of 2025 By Chris Sambar, EVP, AT&T Network
Stepping back for a fresh look at the 5G Edge By Jon Baldry, Marketing Director, Metro Business Unit, Infinera
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE