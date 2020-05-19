Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cloud Native WorldCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Optical Networking Symposium 5G Networking Symposium
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

Security report warns of increased dangers with workers at home

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 5/19/2020
Comment (0)

What are the three most common culprits in data breaches? According to the Verizon Business 2020 Data Breach Investigations Report, they are: credential theft/use, error and social attacks. This lot combined caused more than two-thirds of data breaches identified by DBIR worldwide during the last 12 months.

Social attacks typically come in the form of phishing, business email compromise and pretexting – where a false narrative is created to obtain information or influence behavior – and employees working from home are apparently more vulnerable to attacks and manipulation of this sort.

"These tactics prove effective for attackers, so they return to them time and again," said the report's authors. "Addressing these vulnerabilities should be the focus of the bulk of security efforts [for most organizations]."

Another emerging trend identified by DBIR, now in its thirteenth iteration, is that attacks on web apps were a part of 43% of breaches (more than double from last year).

"As workflows move to cloud services, it makes sense for attackers to follow," said the report. The most common methods used to attack web apps to gain access to sensitive information are using stolen or brute-forced credentials (over 80%) and exploiting vulnerabilities (less than 20%).

Some things don't change
The latest DBIR is a weighty tome – nearly 120 pages – and analyzed over 32,000 security incidents across 81 countries. Of the number of incidents recorded, nearly 4,000 were confirmed as data breaches (about double the number analyzed last year).

Although various trends are monitored in the report – security tools are apparently getting better at blocking common malware – there is one constant: The majority of data breaches (86%) are still financially motivated.

The report also strove to debunk what it thought were some data-breach myths. "Many believe shady Internal actors to be the most common cause of breaches, but the DBIR data continues to show that external actors are—and always have been—more common. In fact, 70% of breaches this year were caused by outsiders," said the report. "Espionage gets the headlines but accounts for just 10% of breaches in this year's data."

One nagging worry for organizations is that over a quarter of breaches were discovered months or more after the initial compromise. "Businesses must get better at spotting cyberattacks," warned the report, "or they risk giving criminals free rein to run amok in their systems and syphon off sensitive business and customer data."

"The good news is that there is a lot that organizations can do to protect themselves, including the ability to track common patterns within cyber-attack journeys – a security game changer – that puts control back into the hands of organizations around the globe," said Alex Pinto, DBIR lead author.

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cloud Native World
June 25, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 20, 2020 Leveraging PON for Next-Gen Network Services
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
May 21, 2020 Supercharge your Fiber Broadband Service: How open, disaggregated software-defined access networks can be a game changer
May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
May 26, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
May 27, 2020 How to build a better 5G?
May 27, 2020 Automating Multi-Vendor Networks: A Practical Approach in Telefonica’s Network
May 28, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 1, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 3, 2020 Fast Forward to IP-Delivered Video
June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 8, 2020 Show me the money! Monetizing IoT security and parental control in connected homes
June 9, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 10, 2020 Zero-Touch Testing for SD-WAN and 5G Unified Transport
June 10, 2020 Automating Field Service Operations: The Key to Coping with Disruption
June 11, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 17, 2020 Accelerate time to revenue -- IBM and RedHat Gaining Service Provider Momentum Together
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G FWA, Game Changer for Fixed Broadband By Huawei
5G Power BoostLi Helps TIM Brazil Reduce Battery Theft Risks and Get Ready for 5G By Huawei
Altice Portugal RAN Reduces Electricity Bill Costs by 9% by Using Huawei 5G Power BoostLi By Huawei
Modernizing the Edge for Service Growth By Cisco
Ten Forecasted Trends of the Data Center Industry By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE