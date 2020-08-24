Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Leading Lights AwardsAfricaCom 2020 Optical Networking & Date Center Connect
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

Security is top concern for enterprises deploying SD-WAN – report

News Analysis Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor 8/24/2020
Comment (0)

COVID-19 has increased enterprise demand for secure access to cloud applications for remote workers, and as a result, SD-WAN is having its moment in the sun.

Nearly 56% of respondents to a recent Masergy and IDG survey reported that they are piloting, installing or upgrading SD-WAN installations – that's up from 35% investing in SD-WAN in 2017.

IT teams are looking to SD-WAN to securely manage their multicloud environments – 66% of respondents said multicloud connectivity is a "very important" SD-WAN capability, and 52% cited embedded secure local Internet connectivity as a very important feature.

View a larger version of this image here.
View a larger version of this image here.

Balancing efficient access to cloud applications with security considerations weighs heavily on IT departments responsible for setting up employees with remote access. "Security is so vital that an overwhelming 91% of the respondents expressed interest in services that converge WAN and security – also known as secure access service edge (SASE) solutions," according to the report. Security was also the top consideration for companies considering purchasing SD-WAN services as 70% reported this was a key concern.

"The top priorities right now are for enabling the remote workforce," says Becky Carr, CMO for Masergy. "Multicloud connectivity has risen to the very top of the criteria in selecting an SD-WAN provider."

IT departments are increasingly looking to service providers to provide SD-WAN as a fully managed or co-managed service – 46% of respondents said they're using a fully managed SD-WAN service and 29% have a co-managed solution, which adds up to about 75% of those surveyed utilizing SD-WAN as a managed service. Only 25% are taking the DIY approach to SD-WAN.

View a larger version of this image here.
View a larger version of this image here.

"One thing that jumped out to us is the interest in a fully managed versus a co-managed or DIY [SD-WAN service]," says Carr.

Masergy and IDG surveyed 107 IT professionals in the US from the period of May 28 to June 3, 2020 for this report.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 25, 2020 5G: How Networking Got Its Groove Back
August 27, 2020 Improve Network Performance and Accelerate NFV Deployment
August 27, 2020 Scaling Service Provider Business With DDoS-Mitigation-as-a-Service
September 8, 2020 6GHz Band for 5G - Understand the Opportunities for Operators and Regulators
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Architecture for High-Performance Cloud-Native CDN
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 17, 2020 Digitalized and Automated FTTx: Key to successful deployment
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
NetEngine 8000 Helps Open Up the 400GE Intelligent IP Era By Huawei
DC 2025: Ultra-Fast, Scalable, Green By Huawei
AUTIN AI Practices Delivers Cost Reduction, Quality Improvement and Transformation for Operation and Maintenance By Jet Xu, Director, ICT Operation Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei
Premium Networks Build Differentiated Competitiveness for Carriers By Huawei
Huawei's Richard Liu: Build Deterministic Networking-Oriented 5G Core Network By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE