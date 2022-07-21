Security device manufacturers aim to reduce false alarms

DALLAS – A new Parks Associates whitepaper reports that home security consumers are looking for solutions to reduce false alarms as well as improve responses to triggering events like home burglaries, while new solutions are emerging for device manufacturers to address these needs. The firm's consumer research shows 62% of security system owners report that their system triggered at least one false alarm over the past 12 months. The newly released whitepaper, Zero Response Time – Security System Intervention, developed in partnership with Essence, addresses how improved monitoring solutions and active intervention techniques can improve accuracy in alerts and move security systems beyond detection to enhance the immediacy and effectiveness of their response.

Advancements in security system technology have increased, and adoption has grown, particularly with affluent young adults and families. New sensors can detect external movement and internal home occupancy. New security solutions, enabled by smart home connectivity and remote control, can enable quicker automated notifications, more immediate and direct intervention, and a more effective system.

Read the full press release here.

Parks Associates