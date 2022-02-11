Security dealers gain tools to control Wi-Fi, reducing costs and driving new revenue

DALLAS – Parks Associates today released the whitepaper Control the Network, Control the Costs: Solving the Wi-Fi Problem in Home Security, developed in partnership with Johnson Controls. New research from Parks Associates shows a growing demand for smart home products through security system providers, but technical challenges with Wi-Fi are pervasive. Fifty-one percent of smart home device owners report they experienced a loss of wireless connectivity.

The whitepaper focuses the on rise in demand for Wi-Fi devices integrated with security and smart home solutions, the impact of poor Wi-Fi network performance on the professional install channel, and the opportunity for dealers to own and manage the Wi-Fi network remotely, which would reduce their costs, limit truck rolls, and improve the user experience.

Dealers report that smart home devices can also bring additional recurring monthly revenue (RMR) and increase customer stickiness. Cutting attrition in half would add additional money to the bottom line, and a simple and more reliable user experience with integrated smart home devices can help retain customers.

Read the full press release here.

Parks Associates