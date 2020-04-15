Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Taking Streaming Video to the Next LevelCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Future Vision Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

SD-WAN security: Finding the automated migration comfort zone

Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes Jim Hodges, Chief Analyst – Cloud and Security, Heavy Reading 4/15/2020
Comment (0)

Without question, software-defined wide area networks (SD-WANs) now represent a key part of an overall cloud service delivery transformation equation. But as with any transformation of this magnitude, success hinges on seamless execution on both a technical and business level.

In order to understand the associated SD-WAN security business drivers and technical requirements, Heavy Reading launched the SD-WAN Security Market Leadership Study (MLS) with collaboration partners Amdocs, Fortinet, Lavelle Networks and Nuage Networks in the fourth quarter of 2019. The survey attracted 90 qualified global respondents and documented SD-WAN security service use cases, implementation timelines, cloud service integration opportunities, the role of automation and policy as well as current and future technical requirements.

Measuring migration comfort level
Over the past few years, communications service providers (CSPs) have faced an unprecedented cadence of technological change encompassing cloud service migration, multi-access edge computing (MEC) and the rollout of 5G networks. Since SD-WAN has rapidly established itself as the access technology for all these technologies, it is apparent that it will need to continue evolving.

The key question is how well SD-WAN security services already deployed or soon to be deployed will be able to manage these technology-driven transitions. Overall, as shown in Figure 1, most respondents (39% to 51%) believe that they will face a "complex but manageable migration." A smaller but still significant group (16% to 25%) expects a "seamless software migration" path to support new technologies.

In contrast, only 15% to 23% expect a "very complex migration," with the 5G Next-Generation Core (NGC) implementation representing the technology of greatest concern. This range of "very complex migration" concerns should not be taken lightly. However, given the percentage of "seamless migration" and "complex but manageable migration" survey respondents, Heavy Reading believes most CSPs are comfortable that their SD-WAN security services can evolve to meet future networking technology requirements.

Evolving SD-WAN security services
Question: How difficult will it be for your current commercial SD-WAN security services implementation to evolve to support the following advanced networking capabilities? (N=89) (Source: Heavy Reading)
Question: How difficult will it be for your current commercial SD-WAN security services implementation to evolve to support the following advanced networking capabilities? (N=89)
(Source: Heavy Reading)

Assessing the impact of automation
Although not explicitly stated in any new technology development plan, there is an implicit assumption that any advanced technology will also be able to support some level of automation integration as it evolves to meet future service demands.

In this context, SD-WAN is no different, so a key focus of the SD-WAN Security MLS project was to assess the impact of automation on SD-WAN. Specifically, Heavy Reading sought to determine which SD-WAN functions would be most positively affected by the implementation of automated security policies and provisioning processes. As shown in Figure 2, based on "extremely positive impact" and "positive impact" response levels, the entire standard list of SD-WAN security functions is relevant. Of these, based on the top three "extremely positive impact" responses, the most important areas are vFirewall (33%), intrusion prevention (29%) and distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) mitigation (27%).

However, it is important to note that capabilities such as application control, web filtering and packet filtering are behind by only a few points (24% to 26%), emphasizing their overall strong value proposition. Given the range of positive responses, it is clear that CSPs believe automation in an SD-WAN security context will be valuable on many levels. SD-WAN will likely continue to be a vital service delivery platform as we evolve into the automated world of the future.

Impact of automated security policies and provisioning
Question: What impact will the implementation of automated security policies and provisioning processes have on the performance of the following SD-WAN security services? (N=89) (Source: Heavy Reading)
Question: What impact will the implementation of automated security policies and provisioning processes have on the performance of the following SD-WAN security services? (N=89)
(Source: Heavy Reading)

Looking for more info?

This blog is sponsored by Fortinet.

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes
800G rollout imminent following live trials

800G single wavelength coherent is a significant development that will help meet demand for higher bandwidths from users working from home and businesses delivering services remotely.

SD-WAN security: The richness of multidimensionality

SD-WAN security services strategies possess the richness to support a programmable and multidimensional application-aware security model, writes Heavy Reading's Jim Hodges.

Optical cross-connect revival: A new generation of optical switching for tomorrow's networks

Optical cross-connect (OXC) is coming back in vogue thanks to CDC ROADMs that add greater scale and automation to the photonic layer.

A new approach to upgrading optical networking at the edge

Huawei's new Liquid OTN solution is a small granularity technology that offers some significant benefits for organizations that need guaranteed bandwidth, low latency and resilient optical connections.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, NULL
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, NULL
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, NULL
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, NULL
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 16, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - Third Time Right? CSPs Re-Discover the Platform Economy
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
April 17, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - Network Automation: What’s Still Missing?
April 20, 2020 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 21, 2020 Programmable Infrastructure For Edge Computing: Unleashing Scalable Innovation
April 22, 2020 400G Pluggable Coherent Optics – Accelerating Validation and Deployment
April 28, 2020 Accelerate 5G for Business – What Actions Can CSPs Take?
April 29, 2020 5G & FTTH Network Convergence - Impact on Physical Layer
May 6, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
May 27, 2020 Telefónica Automates Multivendor Networks
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
Unleash the Power of Digital Transformation By Kourosh Ghassemi, Principal Consultant, APAC, Omdia
Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE