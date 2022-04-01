"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

SaaS-based network security scores $1.2B in revenue for Q3 2021 – report

News Analysis Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor 1/4/2022
Comment (0)

Spikes in ransomware and malware attacks likely keep CISOs up at night, but the network security market is resting easy as it benefits from increased demand for cybersecurity services in Q3 2021.

Revenue for software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based network security, which includes cloud-delivered email security, Secure Web Gateway (SWG) and Web Application Firewalls (WAF), increased 26% year-over-year to reach $1.2 billion in Q3 2021, according to a recent Dell'Oro Group report.

"This quarter's growth reflects an uncommon alignment between enterprise IT teams asking for more security investment and business leadership willing to do so," Mauricio Sanchez, research director, network security at Dell'Oro Group, said in a statement.

The potential impact of cybersecurity threats on enterprises is becoming increasingly troublesome as bad actors have started teaming up to share their "best practices" for deploying ransomware, for example. In a recent Light Reading podcast, Bruce Snell, VP of security strategy and transformation at NTT Security, discussed a new disconcerting trend – the ransomware-as-a-service market.

"Year-over-year [ransomware attacks] becomes a bigger issue," said Snell. "The thing that worries me the most is the development of the ransomware-as-a-service market, and I think that'll cause us the biggest trouble moving forward."

On this episode of The Light Reading Podcast, NTT's Bruce Snell covers some of the biggest cybersecurity trends of 2021 and shares advice for how organizations can better manage and secure their data.

These new security threats, enterprises' move to the cloud and pent-up demand for security services are among the drivers boosting the SaaS-based network security market, according to Dell'Oro. This market has also "largely overcome the supply chain chaos affecting other markets, as vendors have deftly maneuvered to satisfy demand," said the research firm.

In addition, SaaS-based SWG revenue increased 35% YoY in Q3, and will likely exceed $2 billion in revenue for 2021. Dell'Oro notes that SWG now has a new moniker – Secure Service Edge (SSE) – which is a shortened version of Gartner's term Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) that defines the convergence of networking and security services.

Physical firewall appliance revenue also rose 14% YoY in Q3 and is projected to reach $10 billion for 2021.

"While spend on more modern Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and Zero Trust approaches skyrocketed, even that for the more traditional perimeter firewall experienced healthy growth," said Sanchez.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 11, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
January 12, 2022 Open 5G Networks: Are we on the slope of enlightenment?
January 12, 2022 The secrets to fast-tracking your 5G strategy
January 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable More Accessible
January 25, 2022 5G Transport Evolution: Making Advanced Services a Reality
January 26, 2022 Inventory Modernization with Data Integrity Assurance – the Key to 5G Network Automation
January 27, 2022 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Bringing it all Together
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei Rated as Sole Leader: GlobalData Releases 5G Core Competitive Landscape Assessment By Huawei
Cable MSO Transformation: Scaling for Capacity and Agility By Emir Halilovic, Principal Analyst, GlobalData, for ZTE
Operators Take 5G to the Next Stage With Cloud-Native Network Optimization By Kerry Doyle, Light Reading Contributor for RADCOM
Leading Innovation in Africa, MTN Completed Key Autonomous Networks Trials with Huawei By Huawei
CSP Survey: Long Connect Times Money-Losing Proposition for Carriers By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for RAD
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE