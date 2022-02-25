Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

Russia's invasion of Ukraine reverberates through 5G, semiconductors, MWC

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 2/25/2022
Comment (0)

The implications of Russia's invasion of Ukraine stretched across the world this week, and began to impact parts of the global telecommunications industry.

Most immediately, the GSMA said it will not host a pavilion for Russian companies at its MWC Barcelona trade show next week. The association routinely organizes venues at MWC for various countries to show off their domestic telecom players.

"The GSMA strongly condemns the Russian invasion of Ukraine," the association said on its MWC website, noting that the situation is "fast moving."

Continued the GSMA: "MWC is a unifying event with a vision to convene the mobile ecosystem to progress ways and means that connectivity can ensure people, industry, and society thrive. The GSMA follows all government sanctions and policies resulting from this situation. There will be no Russian Pavilion at MWC22. Security for the event is constantly reviewed and adjusted as information emerges."

According to Reuters, a "handful" of unspecified Russian companies will be barred from the show. "We are guided by the international sanctions and there are some companies that are identified on the sanction list and those will be barred from participating," GSMA's John Hoffman told the publication.

Megafon is a mobile operator in Russia (Source: Aleksey Zotov / Alamy Stock Photo)
Megafon is a mobile operator in Russia
(Source: Aleksey Zotov / Alamy Stock Photo)

Earlier this week, the White House announced a series of sanctions against Russia that covered telecommunications equipment and semiconductors.

"This includes Russia-wide denial of exports of sensitive technology, primarily targeting the Russian defense, aviation, and maritime sectors to cut off Russia's access to cutting-edge technology," the White House wrote. "The United States government will impose Russia-wide restrictions on sensitive US technologies produced in foreign countries using US-origin software, technology or equipment. This includes Russia-wide restrictions on semiconductors, telecommunication, encryption security, lasers, sensors, navigation, avionics and maritime technologies. These severe and sustained controls will cut off Russia's access to cutting edge technology."

That's noteworthy in light of recent discussions among policy experts that the US could impose the same kinds of restrictions against Russia that it has implemented against Chinese 5G vendor Huawei.

Such restrictions could "box the Russians out of the 5G market," James Andrew Lewis, senior vice president and director of the Strategic Technologies Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told Ars Technica last month.

More broadly, the semiconductor industry – which funnels components directly into the telecom and 5G space – may be affected by Russia's advance into Ukraine. As noted by the New York Times, Russia accounts for less than 0.1% of global chip purchases, according to the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics organization.

However, Ukraine is a major source of neon purification, a gas used in the production of semiconductors. As a result, Russia's control of the country could affect global semiconductor development.

Thus, it's clear that Russia's invasion could hasten a global entrenching among major powers designed to shore up domestic supplies of technological components. China, the US and other countries are working to ensure they're not beholden to rivals in the manufacture of critical chips and other products.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Digital Conference
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 28, 2022 50G PON Builds a Sustainable Development of Broadband Network
March 1, 2022 How Superb Networks Boost Value for CSPs
March 2, 2022 Untapping Value of Viewer Engagement: Liberty Global Case Study
March 8, 2022 Unlock the $3.8 Trillion 5G B2B Opportunity With Better CX in BSS
March 15, 2022 High Performance Virtual Service Routers: Towards a Cloud Native IP Edge
March 22, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: DAA Duo: Flexing Both MAC and PHY
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
ZTE 5G Common Core Aims to Improve Digital Economy By Pedro Pereira
The Money Is in the Verticals – How Analytics Unlocks 5G Value By Atul Purohit, Head of Technology (Europe Customer CTO), Cloud & Network Services, Nokia
What’s on the Horizon for Cloud Management? By Daniel Fey, for Nokia
MTN Group and Huawei ADN Nominated by GSMA for the GLOMO Award "Best Network Software Breakthrough" By Huawei
XGS-PON Moves Center Stage By ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE