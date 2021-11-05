Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
SD-WAN Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

Remote working poses new threats to enterprise security – Verizon report

News Analysis Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor 5/11/2021
Comment (0)

Verizon Business' Fourth Mobile Security Index revealed that nearly half (49%) of surveyed businesses reported that changes to remote working practices during the pandemic have adversely impacted their cybersecurity.

About 79% of organizations experienced an increase in remote working in 2020, according to Verizon Business' recent survey of 800 professionals from the public sector, SMBs and enterprises across eight industries in the US, the UK and Australia. Verizon's annual mobile security report aims to gain insight into the mobile threat landscape and how organizations are addressing threats to their data and key systems. Cybersecurity threats are outlined under four attack vectors in the report including: users/behaviors, applications, devices/IoT and networking/cloud.

While 40% of businesses acknowledge that mobile devices are the biggest IT security threat to their organizations, 45% knowingly sacrificed mobile device security in favor of productivity. Understandably, 52% of respondents believe small and midsized businesses are a bigger security target than enterprises; SMBs typically have fewer resources to dedicate to bolstering their cybersecurity, and tend to have smaller in-house IT and security teams.

Phishing attacks on the rise

Terrance Robinson, head of Sales and Marketing Enterprise Mobile/IoT Cybersecurity for Verizon, says there has also been a huge increase in phishing attacks during the pandemic – LinkedIn and applications with messaging features have been heavily targeted with these types of attacks. In addition, "mobile device users are 26 times more likely to click on a phishing link than they are to encounter malware," according to findings from Wandera, a partner company that contributed to the report.

"We've seen a huge increase in phishing – between 2019 and 2020, we saw a 364% increase in phishing attempts. What's really driving that is bad actors can be so much more successful phishing a mobile endpoint than any other corporate asset," explains Robinson.

Malware attacks have decreased slightly, but mobile device users need to be vigilant about updating their devices' operating systems to ensure they're running the latest security patches, and also be careful about which applications they download, explains Robinson. Just because an app is listed in an iPhone or Android app store doesn't guarantee it's safe – 4% or one in 25 apps leak user credentials, he says.

(Source: Verizon Business)
(Source: Verizon Business)

"Patching is still the number one thing that people can do to prevent vulnerability. In many instances, a lot of the vulnerabilities out there from an OS perspective are well known. But, are you running the latest patch to firmware to ensure your device is protected? Especially in BYOD (bring your own device) shops, there's a high percentage of users that aren't running the most current version of an operating system," says Robinson.

Corporate guidelines and ZTNA key to improving mobile security

Shadow IT, which occurs when employees download or use programs without IT's approval, is on the rise as well, says Robinson, and Verizon's report found 72% of organizations are concerned about device abuse or misuse. Despite that, 57% don't have an Acceptable Use Policy (AUP) in place so employees are left without corporate guidelines on mobile device use.

Verizon Business' report isn't solely focused on threats to mobile devices – it also includes security recommendations structured around the five functions in the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework. The five functions are identify, detect, protect, respond and recover. Employee training around recognizing phishing attacks, and utilization of zero trust network access (ZTNA) capabilities are just a few of the recommendations Robinson says organizations should consider on the road to strengthening their mobile device security strategies.

View a larger version of this image here. (Source: Verizon Business)
View a larger version of this image here.
(Source: Verizon Business)

"When you think about cloud and network security, we're starting to see a convergence where mobile will ideally be integrated with a lot of the other security tools that organizations have invested millions of dollars into, especially on the enterprise side, to be able to have better visibility and analytics of all their assets," says Robinson.

In addition to analysis from Verizon, the Mobile Security Index includes data and insights from 13 security and management companies including Asavie, Blackberry Cylance, Check Point, IBM, Ivanti, Lookout, NetMotion, Netskope, Proofpoint, Qualcomm, Thales, VMware and Wandera.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 12, 2021 SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 13, 2021 ODIM - Simplifying Distributed Infrastructure Management in 5G Networks
May 18, 2021 Pivoting to addressable ads to uplift Pay TV revenues
May 18, 2021 What is the future of the semiconductor supply chain?
May 19, 2021 Cloud-Native Marketplace for Telcos: Everything you need to know from IT to infrastructure
May 19, 2021 Fiber Monitoring – the Missing Piece in the Broadband and 5G Networks Monitoring Puzzle
May 20, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
May 20, 2021 Simplifying Network Disaggregation to Accelerate New Services
May 25, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day One
May 26, 2021 Maximizing the ROI of your 5G Spectrum Assets
May 27, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day Two
June 1, 2021 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
NetX2025 Provides Intelligent Connectivity to Multiple Clouds By Zhang Jun, Chief Network Consultant, Huawei Carrier BG
Accelerating the Pace of Service Innovation With DelOps By Manish Varma, Core Network Services Strategy, Nokia
Highlighting Contactless FWA Service Provisioning in a Pandemic By Huawei
Cisco Plus: Accelerating Your Business Outcomes With As-a-Service By James Mobley, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Network Services, Cisco
Assuring 5G Commercial Success With Advanced Innovative Service and Business Operations By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Building pay-TV resilience in a time of crisis By Jacques-Edouard Guillemot, Senior Vice President, Nagra
Future-proofing the network: Why you need to optimize for user experience By Patrick MeLampy, Juniper Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE