Radware on protecting the 5G core from 'destructive elements'

LAS VEGAS – #MWC22 – As more 5G applications are deployed, cybersecurity suppliers are tasked with protecting the network from a range of "destructive elements," according to Radware's Mike Geller.

"It's one thing to say I have a problem to solve, and it's another thing to have a problem to solve at the scale of 5G," said Geller, distinguished cybersecurity architect for the software vendor.

Geller also explains why running 5G applications at the edge requires a new model for security. In addition, the new approach to security requires "putting visibility and detection mitigation at the edge," he said.

"One of the biggest challenges we'll have is continually adjusting to scale," Geller added. "To achieve that scale, security has to be foundational to what you're doing – not only in the packet core, the 5G Advanced core, but in the surrounding services."

If you want to skip around and listen, here are a few more things covered in this interview:

Background on "5G Advanced" and why 5G needs to be "inherently secure" (00:43)

Best practices for 5G security (03:21)

New security challenges from 5G devices and applications (06:42)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading