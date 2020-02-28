Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

Proposed $207M for privacy violations is too little, too late – Free Press

News Wire Feed Light Reading 2/28/2020
Comment (0)

WASHINGTON, DC — On Friday, the Federal Communications Commission announced its intention to fine the nation’s four largest wireless carriers for selling their customers’ real-time location data to third parties. The fines to be levied against AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon total approximately $207 million, according to Chairman Ajit Pai.

The FCC is taking this action more than a year after press reports found that customer-location data was ending up in the hands of bounty hunters and other unauthorized entities. Location data is among the most sensitive information the carriers possess. In the hands of unscrupulous data brokers, it can be used to compromise the safety and violate the most basic rights of people in the United States.

In June 2019, Free Press, Georgetown Law’s Center on Privacy and Technology and New America’s Open Technology Institute filed a complaint with the FCC calling on the agency to investigate the four providers’ sale of customer-location data. On Thursday, the groups said that the agency’s failure to act in a timely manner left customers at the mercy of powerful companies all too willing to sell out their privacy.

Free Press Senior Policy Counsel Gaurav Laroia made the following statement:

“While we’re pleased to see this FCC take any action at all against the carriers, it’s too little, too late. Press reports surfaced over a year ago that AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon were selling their customers’ real-time location information to data brokers in violation of their duties under the Communications Act. That information was then available on the open market, putting people in real physical danger.

“The carriers have shown an egregious contempt for the law. The Communications Act plainly lists location data as the kind of private information that carriers have a duty to protect and are forbidden to sell without their customers’ permission. Yet the companies showed complete disregard for the law and for our safety in pursuit of a few extra dollars.

“With all the attention devoted to the serious misdeeds of online platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Google, we haven’t paid enough attention to the very real threats the carriers pose to our privacy rights.

“The glaring illegality at the center of this location-sharing scandal makes the FCC’s belated and paltry enforcement action look even weaker. No amount of money can undo the real-world harm that sharing this information with the likes of criminals and bounty hunters has caused. Any fine must be designed to take into full account the damages to potentially millions of people. It must be high enough to deter this behavior in the future and ensure that carriers respect their obligations under the law. Compared to their collective revenues, $207 million is a slap on the wrist amounting to less than one one-thousandth of their annual take. As a fine, it will fail the people these companies harmed and only guarantee that these businesses continue to prioritize their profits over our privacy.”

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 17, 2020 5G Edge Cloud Survey Insights: Where to Place Your Bets on the 5G Edge
March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
SingleFAN Pro: Creating Gigabit Full-Fiber Cities With Intelligent Full-Fiber Access By Jeffrey Zhou, Huawei
Next Stop in Digital Transformation: Data Intelligence By Ben Zhou, Whale Cloud
Thailand's 3BB Wins Gamer Market With Smart Home Broadband By Huawei
Omdia: Huawei ONT Market Share Highest for About 10 Years By Huawei
All-Optical Network Strategy and Coordinated Planning Are the Cornerstone for Building Full-Service Target Networks By Zhang Jun, Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE