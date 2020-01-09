Podcast: What's the story with TikTok?

This week on the "What's the Story?" podcast we're talking with Phil Harvey, editor-in-chief of Light Reading and our resident Mr. TikTok, about what's been going on with the social networking service amidst the Trump administration's trade war with China.

Phil recently reported that the Chinese government has released a new set of export license requirements aimed at slowing down ByteDance's ability to sell TikTok to a US company.

He's here to tell us more about what these export requirements mean, why it matters, and what's likely to happen next.

— Nicole Ferraro, contributing editor and host of "What's the Story?" Light Reading